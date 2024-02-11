Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Julio Cortez,/AP)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Julio Cortez,/AP)

Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl game to support her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The US megastar travelled from Japan, where she played four consecutive shows at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, to watch the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Swift arrived at the stadium wearing an all-black outfit with a red jacket draped over her shoulder, alongside actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice, and her mother Andrea Swift.

The 34-year-old pop superstar was seen talking to the commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, while Kelce’s mother Donna was also sitting in the box, and US actor Paul Rudd appeared on the field sporting a moustache.

Also on the field before the game was US rapper Jay-Z with his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. Singer Luke Combs and basketball players LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal also appeared.

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are appearing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years and are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2005.

Swift’s romance with Kelce has been credited with generating greater global interest in the National Football League (NFL), particularly from women.

Last month photographs of the couple kissing went viral as Swift celebrated on the field after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens, defeating the team 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

On Sunday, R&B star Usher will headline the coveted half-time slot.

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens (Julio Cortez/PA/PA)

The eight-time Grammy winner said he will be roller skating during the show, and hinted that he will be sharing the stage with “special guests” with whom he has collaborated before.

Fans have speculated on names including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

Usher said he has woven “two special things” into his slot which speak to “culture, quality and creativity”.

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
R&B star Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show (PA)

The 45-year-old also said that a camera crew had been documenting the experience, from when he got the first call to when he walks off the prestigious stage.

Usher, whose latest album Coming Home was released on Friday, follows in the footsteps of pop star Rihanna, who used her 2023 half-time performance to debut her second pregnancy.

The performance will mark 30 years since Usher released his debut self-titled album.

A decade later, his record Confessions soared to number one on both sides of the Atlantic and featured some of his biggest hits including Yeah!, Burn, and Confessions Part II.

He recently announced North American tour dates and said worldwide dates are to come, sparking speculation he could be heading to the UK.