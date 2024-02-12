One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

By Press Association
New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station while investigating a shooting (New York Police Department via AP)
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute following a dispute between two groups of teenagers, police have said.

The shooting occurred at 4.38pm local time at a subway station in the Bronx, police said, adding a man aged 34 was killed.

A 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were among the wounded, along with three adults, aged 28, 29 and 71. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the five injuries as serious.

Some of the victims were believed to be involved in the dispute and others were waiting for the train, authorities said, describing four of the injuries as serious.

New York Subway Shooting
New York City Police officers stand guard following a shooting at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

“We don’t believe this was a random shooting. We do not believe that this was an individual indiscriminately firing into a train or a train station,” NYPD’s chief of transit Michael Kemper said at a news conference.

“This incident today occurred as a result of two groups that started fighting while on a train.”

He said the gunfire erupted when the train pulled into the station, striking people on the platform.

“The doors opened up and at least one of the individuals in that group, or in the two groups, took out a gun and fired shots,” he said. “People started running off the train onto the platform and more shots were fired on the platform.”

A hunt was on for at least one shooter, who fled the scene.

New York Subway Shooting
New York Police walk through the Mount Eden subway station (New York Police Department/AP)

“The train was coming and there were two kids yelling,” witness Efrain Feliciano, 61, told the Daily News.

“There were at least six shots.”

“I saw sparkles as the bullets hit the wall,” Mr Feliciano said. “A woman was holding a child screaming.”

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the platform, which is three stops north of Yankee Stadium.

Trains were still running through the station on an express track, but were not stopping as police investigated.

Fear of violence on the subway system spiked after a string of incidents in recent years, but overall, crime in New York City has been plummeting since a surge at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of people shot citywide dropped 39% last year compared to 2022. Killings on the subway system also dropped last year, from 10 to five.