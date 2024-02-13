OpenAI boss: Societal misalignments could make artificial intelligence dangerous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OpenAI boss: Societal misalignments could make artificial intelligence dangerous

By Press Association
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has said the dangers of artificial intelligence that keep him awake at night are the ‘very subtle societal misalignments’ which could make the systems wreak havoc (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
The chief executive of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said on Tuesday the dangers of artificial intelligence that keep him awake at night are the “very subtle societal misalignments” which could make the systems wreak havoc.

Sam Altman, speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai via a video call, reiterated his call for a body like the International Atomic Energy Agency to be created to oversee rapidly-advancing AI.

“There’s some things in there that are easy to imagine where things really go wrong. And I’m not that interested in the killer robots walking on the street direction of things going wrong,” he said.

“I’m much more interested in the very subtle societal misalignments where we just have these systems out in society and, through no particular ill intention, things just go horribly wrong.”

Emirates OpenAI
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman talks to the World Government Summit in Dubai via video-link (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

However, Mr Altman stressed that the AI industry, like OpenAI, should not be in the driving seat when it comes to making regulations governing the industry.

“We’re still in the stage of a lot of discussion. So there’s, you know, everybody in the world is having a conference. Everyone’s got an idea, a policy paper, and that’s OK,” he said.

“I think we’re still at a time where debate is needed and healthy, but at some point in the next few years I think we have to move towards an action plan with real buy-in around the world.”

OpenAI, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence start-up, is one of the leaders in the field.

Microsoft has invested some 1 billion US dollars (£791.8 million) in OpenAI.

The Associated Press has signed a deal with OpenAI for it to access its news archive.

Meanwhile, the New York Times has sued OpenAI and Microsoft over the use of its stories without permission to train OpenAI’s chatbots.

OpenAI’s success has made Mr Altman the public face for generative AI’s rapid commercialisation — and the fears over what may come from the new technology.

The United Arab Emirates, an autocratic federation of seven hereditarily ruled sheikhdoms, has signs of that risk. Speech remains tightly controlled, and those restrictions affect the flow of accurate information – the same details AI programs like ChatGPT rely on as machine-learning systems to provide answers for users.

The UAE also has the Abu Dhabi firm G42, overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser.

G42 has what experts suggest is the world’s leading Arabic-language artificial intelligence model.

The company has faced spying allegations for its ties to a mobile phone app identified as spyware. It has also faced claims it could have secretly gathered genetic material from Americans for the Chinese government.

G42 has said it would cut ties to Chinese suppliers over American concerns.

However, the discussion with Mr Altman, moderated by the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar al-Olama, touched on none of the local concerns.

For his part, Mr Altman said he was heartened to see that schools, where teachers feared students would use AI to write papers, now embrace the technology as crucial for the future.

But he added that AI remains in its infancy.

“I think the reason is the current technology that we have is like … that very first cellphone with a black-and-white screen,” he said. “So give us some time.

“But I will say I think in a few more years it’ll be much better than it is now. And in a decade it should be pretty remarkable.”