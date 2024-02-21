Zelensky invites Polish leaders to border as farmers’ protest hits weapons flow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Zelensky invites Polish leaders to border as farmers’ protest hits weapons flow

By Press Association
Polish farmers are angry at EU agrarian policy and cheap Ukraine produce imports (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Polish farmers are angry at EU agrarian policy and cheap Ukraine produce imports (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Ukraine’s president has invited Polish leaders to meet him at their shared border to resolve a blockade by Polish farmers protesting against Ukrainian food imports.

Volodymyr Zelensky says the blockade is hampering the shipment of weapons to Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Polish authorities voiced concern after slogans appeared at the protests praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine.

Polish farmers drive tractors in a convoy during a protest in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Polish farmers drive tractors in a convoy during a protest in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Mr Zelensky said on social media he hoped the proposed border meeting for him, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a European Union representative could happen before the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Saturday.

“This is national security,” Mr Zelensky said. “I am ready to be at the border with our government.”

There was no immediate reaction from the Polish government.

Poland, a member of Nato and the European Union, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24 2022, accepting unlimited numbers of refugees and providing Ukraine with weaponary.

Poles, with past oppression by Moscow rooted deeply in generational memory, are largely supportive of Ukraine. But tensions have been growing as Polish farmers blame imports of Ukrainian grain and other food for pushing down prices and harming their livelihoods.

Polish farmers are among farmers across Europe who are protesting against competition from Ukraine as well as EU environmental policies, which they say will increase their production costs.

Poland Farmers Protest
Polish farmers are among farmers across Europe who are protesting EU environmental policies along with competition from Ukraine (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry said it believed that extreme groups were trying to take over the protest movement “perhaps under the influence of Russian agents”. It noted “with the greatest concern the appearance of anti-Ukrainian slogans and slogans praising Vladimir Putin and the war he is waging”.

On Tuesday, a tractor at a protest in the southern Polish region of Silesia carried a Soviet flag and a banner that said: “Putin, put things in order with Ukraine, Brussels, and our rulers.” A photograph was published by the Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski called the banner “scandalous” and said it was immediately secured by police, and prosecutors were investigating.

“There will be no consent to such criminal activities,” he said.

The public promotion of a totalitarian system can be punished with up to three years in prison under Polish law.

The Foreign Ministry called on protest organisers “to identify and eliminate from their movement” the initiators, arguing it was necessary for Poland’s interest.

“The current situation of Polish farmers is the result of Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine and the disruption of the global economy, not because Ukrainians are defending themselves against the aggression,” the ministry said.

On Tuesday some protesting farmers at the border spilled Ukrainian grain.

Mr Zelensky called it “grain that our farmers grow with great difficulty despite all the difficulties associated with ruthless Russian aggression”.