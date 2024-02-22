Alexei Navalny’s mother says she is resisting pressure to agree to secret burial

The mother of Russia’s top opposition leader Alexei Navalny said she has seen her son’s body and that she is resisting strong pressure by authorities to agree to a secret burial outside the public eye.

Speaking in a video statement from the Arctic city of Salekhard, Lyudmila Navalnaya said investigators have allowed her to see her son’s body in the city morgue.

She said she reaffirmed the demand to give Mr Navalny’s body to her and protested against what she described as authorities trying to force her to agree to a secret burial.

“They are blackmailing me, they are setting conditions where, when and how my son should be buried,” she said. “They want it to do it secretly without a mourning ceremony.”

Mr Navalny’s mother has filed a lawsuit at a court in Salekhard contesting officials’ refusal to release her son’s body.

A closed-door hearing has been scheduled for March 4. On Tuesday, she appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to release her son’s remains so that she could bury him with dignity.

Mr Navalny’s death has deprived the Russian opposition of its best-known and inspiring politician less than a month before an election that is all but certain to give Mr Putin another six years in power.

Many Russians had seen Mr Navalny as a rare hope for political change amid Mr Putin’s unrelenting crackdown on the opposition.

Since Mr Navalny’s death, about 400 people have been detained across in Russia as they tried to pay tribute to him with flowers and candles, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests.

Authorities cordoned off some of the memorials to victims of Soviet repression across the country that were being used as sites to leave makeshift tributes to Mr Navalny. Police removed the flowers at night, but more keep appearing.

Earlier today, imprisoned opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza urged Russians not to give up after Mr Navalny’s death, and he alleged a state-backed hit squad was taking out the Kremlin’s political opponents, according to a video posted to social media.

A British-Russian citizen, Mr Kara-Murza is serving a 25-year sentence for treason at a penal colony in the Siberian city of Omsk.

His comments came as he appeared via a video link in a court hearing over a complaint against Russia’s Investigative Committee for what he believes were two poisoning attempts against him. He alleges the committee did not properly investigate the attempts.

Mr Kara-Murza is one of several opposition figures who have either been imprisoned, forced to flee the country or killed. He was convicted of criticising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was handed a stiff sentence as part of a crackdown against critics of the war and freedom of speech.

“We owe it… to our fallen comrades to continue to work with even greater strength and achieve what they lived and died for,” Mr Kara-Murza said in the video, which was shared by the Russian Sota telegram channel.

Alexei Navalny died in a penal colony in Russia (Markus Schreiber/AP/PA)

Mr Kara-Murza says the attempts to poison him took place in 2015 and 2017. In the first, he nearly died of kidney failure, although no cause was determined. He was admitted to hospital with a similar illness in 2017 and put into a medically induced coma. His wife said doctors confirmed he was poisoned.

Mr Kara-Murza’s latest hearing came after months of postponements. In January, he was moved from another prison in Siberia and placed in solitary confinement over an alleged minor infraction.

According to the video shared by Sota, Mr Kara-Murza alleged there is a “death squad within the Federal Security Service, a group of professional killers in the service of the state, whose task is to physically eliminate political opponents of the Putin regime”.

He said investigative journalists had shown the group of FSB officers participated in his poisoning, as well as Mr Navalny’s poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020 and the surveillance of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov before he was shot and killed in 2015 on a bridge near the Kremlin.

On Monday, Ilya Yashin, an opposition figure serving more than eight years in prison for criticising Russia’s war in Ukraine, alleged in a social media post shared on his behalf that Mr Putin had killed Mr Navalny.

“I have no doubt that it was Putin. He’s a war criminal,” Mr Yashin said. “Navalny was his key opponent in Russia and was hated by the Kremlin. Putin had both motive and opportunity. I am convinced that he ordered the killing.

Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza is seen on a TV screen during a video broadcast provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (Russian independent news outlet Sota telegram channel via AP)

“I feel a black emptiness inside, he said, adding that he will continue to speak out even though he believes he is also in danger.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the illnesses and deaths of the opposition figures, including Mr Navalny.

Mr Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said on Thursday on her Instagram account that she had flown to visit her 20-year-old daughter, Dasha, a student at Stanford University.

“My dear girl, I came to hug you and support you, and you sit and support me” she wrote under a photo of herself and her daughter lying on a carpet.

Describing her daughter as “strong, brave and resilient”, Ms Navalnaya said the family would “definitely cope with everything”. She also has a 15-year-old son, Zakhar.