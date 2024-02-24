Unai Emery pleased as Aston Villa return to home comforts with win over Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unai Emery pleased as Aston Villa return to home comforts with win over Forest

By Press Association
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was pleased to return to home comforts after registering a first Premier League win at Villa Park in 2024 with a 4-2 success over Nottingham Forest.

Villa had lost back-to-back games to Newcastle and Manchester United but put that right against Forest to strengthen their grip on a top-four place.

Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz’s double saw them cruise into a 3-0 first-half lead only for Forest to scare them with goals either side of half-time through Moussa Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White.

But Leon Bailey struck on the hour to give Villa breathing space and they saw it out to give themselves a cushion over the chasing pack.

Emery said: “We were very excited and very motivated after we lost two matches at home after a long time in a row winning matches here, and feeling comfortable and strong and connected with our supporters and being confident.

“But after we lost two matches a home we could have lost a little bit of our confidence and could have lost something tactically.

“But we were planning the same matches that we played against Newcastle and Manchester United, even though we lost.

“We reacted well in Sheffield (United) and reacted well against Fulham and we were focused on getting confirmation we reacted well at home.

“Firstly playing with personality and second trying to control the game with our style. First half we did fantastically and I was very happy, I was feeling comfortable and confident.

“When they scored the goal it was the only chance we conceded in the first half and we started the second half with some doubt and they scored a goal but our reaction was fantastic as well, like we did before in other matches.

“After some doubt we reacted and were again playing with personality and trying to control the game.”

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo was left to rue “a bad performance”.

Forest were overrun in the opening 40 minutes, but still found themselves back in the game with their goals either side of half-time.

They could not complete a comeback, though, as their poor start cost them.

“We started really, really bad, the beginning of the game was bad, it was too easy for the opponent to score,” the Portuguese said.

“We didn’t play well. A very bad first half, even though the goal gave us some hope, we started the second half really well at 3-2, we had a good chance for 3-3, the game was there for us.

“Then again a bad situation that put Villa 4-2 and it was game over. To sum up, a bad performance.

“That is something we are going to work on, analyse and try to understand why and try to understand if we can be better.

“I really believe we can do better – individually and as a team because it is too easy for the opponent to score.”