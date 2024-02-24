Gavan Holohan ‘devastated’ after missing late chance for Grimsby – Dave Artell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gavan Holohan ‘devastated’ after missing late chance for Grimsby – Dave Artell

By Press Association
Gavan Holohan was ‘devastated’ by his late miss for Grimsby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gavan Holohan was ‘devastated’ by his late miss for Grimsby (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grimsby boss Dave Artell said Gavan Holohan was “devastated” after missing a last-gasp chance to secure the Mariners a vital three-point haul at the Mazuma Stadium.

Holohan looked certain to bundle home Abo Eisa’s cross into the Morecambe goal with virtually the last kick of the game but a late bobble saw the ball come off his shin and spoon over the bar.

Coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 home defeat by Doncaster, the injury-hit Mariners produced a resilient performance with Danny Rose giving them the lead after just 80 seconds, only for Jordan Slew to level early in the second half and make it 1-1.

Artell, a former Morecambe player, said: “Gavan was devastated at the end after the late chance and you had to feel for him as he had done so well to get onto the cross.

“We had a few meetings in the week and a few open and honest conversations with the players after last week’s defeat and we had a really productive week. We all knew we needed a response after the Doncaster game and I thought we got that.

“We have had illness in the camp all week and were missing some players who had been involved in a car crash in midweek so we only had 18 fit players but every one of them put in a great shift.

“The lads showed great resilience and determination off the ball and if we had been a bit more clinical with it, especially at the end of the game, we could have taken the three points.”

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said his side’s poor start cost them the three points.

He said: “It was a tough one to take really because it was criminal to give Danny Rose so much space in the box like we did.

“We have been conceding early goals far too often this season and we can’t expect to come back and win games all the time.

“I can’t fault the lads for their efforts to get back into the game and some of our football was excellent after a poor start but you can’t keep putting yourself under pressure week in, week out.

“There were lots of positives but we couldn’t get the second goal and they almost won it at the end so at the end of the day it is a point in the right direction and we will keep pushing up that table.”

After Rose tucked away Harry Clifton’s cross, Morecambe struggled to break down a resilient Mariners defence.

Gwion Edwards was the Shrimps’ main dangerman and, after forcing Harvey Cartwright into a neat save late in the first half, he went on to provide the assist for Slew as his cross from the right was converted by the striker.

Edwards then saw a shot from the edge of the box superbly saved by Cartwright before Slew’s dipping cross from the left hit the top of the crossbar, with the rebound put wide by Jordy Hiwula.

As gaps opened up Grimbsy almost snatched victory at the death. Eisa smashed a free-kick inches wide before providing the cross that Holohan somehow failed to convert.