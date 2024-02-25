Serbia protests after Croatian minister calls president a Russian ‘satellite’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serbia protests after Croatian minister calls president a Russian ‘satellite’

By Press Association
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Serbia has sent a note of protest after Croatia’s foreign minister described President Aleksandar Vucic as a Russian “satellite” in the Balkans.

It was the latest spat between the two neighbours, which have been at odds for most of the time since the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman told N1 television on Saturday that Mr Vucic must decide which side he is on, Russia or the European Union, “because it is impossible and uncomfortable sitting on two chairs at the same time”.

“He shouldn’t have a big dilemma,” Mr Grlic-Radman said, saying that Mr Vucic can remain Moscow’s ally but “malign” Russian influence that could undermine the stability of the Western Balkans will not be allowed.

Serbia Croatia
Croatia’s foreign minister Gordan Grlic-Radman (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

The populist leader and other Serbian officials reacted with anger.

“The Croatian minister not only brutally interferes in the internal affairs of Serbia, but as usual he lies and insults the Serbian people and threatens its citizens,” Mr Vucic said on Instagram.

“Grlic-Radman is right about one thing, maybe I am someone’s satellite … but I have never been anyone’s servant, which cannot be said for Grlic-Radman.”

In its protest note, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said that it expects that in the future, Croatian officials “will refrain from statements that represent interference in the internal affairs of Serbia, and will lead a policy of reconciliation and good-neighbourly relations between the two states.”

Reacting to the protest note, the Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs rejected the allegation that Croatia is interfering in Serbia’s internal matters, pointing out that the Croatian official “stated the fact about Serbia’s nonalignment with the foreign and security policy of the European Union regarding the Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

“As we have already pointed out, no one can be a candidate for EU membership and use all the benefits of that, while unprincipledly and calculatedly avoiding condemnation of the Russian aggression and EU policy related to it,” the Croatian ministry said.

Mr Vucic’s government has maintained close ties with Moscow despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the Serbian autocratic leader has often boasted about his close personal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Serbia’s formal bid to join the European Union.

Serbia has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia, a traditional Slavic ally, while allowing Moscow propaganda outlets such as RT and Sputnik to spread their narrative throughout the Balkans.

EU officials have repeatedly said that Serbia must align its policies with the bloc if it really wants to join, and warned of the increasing Russian influence in the war-torn region.

Croatia, which is an EU and Nato member, and Serbia have been involved in a series of disputes between their officials in recent years. The two countries have lately also been involved in a mini arms race that analysts believe could further escalate the tensions in the region.