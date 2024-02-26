Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after six-day closure amid strike by employees

The Eiffel Tower has reopened to visitors following a six-day closure because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, which is showing traces of rust, and salary increases.

The operator of the tower said in a statement it reached an agreement with unions representing the workers after promising to allocate an “ambitious 380 million euro investment by 2031” for renovation work.

This week, it also launched salary negotiations, expected to be finalised next month, after employees on strike demanded an increase proportionate to revenue from ticket sales.

The 135-year-old Paris tower will feature prominently in this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics.

The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the historic landmark.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during massive protests across France against the government’s plan to reform the country’s pension system.