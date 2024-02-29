Trump appeals against decision to remove his name from Illinois primary ballot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump appeals against decision to remove his name from Illinois primary ballot

By Press Association
Donald Trump (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Donald Trump (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Lawyers for Donald Trump have appealed against a judge’s decision ordering election officials to remove his name from the Illinois primary ballot.

The appeal came hours after Judge Tracie Porter, of Cook County, issued her decision. She placed a hold on it until Friday to allow the appeal.

A group of Illinois voters are trying to remove Mr Trump from the primary ballot over his handling of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

The group appealed against an election board decision unanimously rejecting its effort. The voters, joined by national voter advocacy group Free Speech for People, argued Mr Trump is ineligible to hold office because they say he encouraged and did little to stop the Capitol riot.

The case is one of dozens of lawsuits nationwide filed to remove him from the ballot on March 19, arguing he is ineligible due to a rarely used clause in the 14th Amendment prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The US Supreme Court earlier this month signalled that it is likely to reject the efforts, judging from commentary the justices made during an appeal against a Colorado ruling removing Mr Trump from the ballot there.

Like the Illinois decision, the Colorado ruling is on hold until the appeal is finished.

Mr Trump’s lawyers also filed a motion early on Thursday to clarify how long the hold should stay in place.

In her 38-page ruling, Judge Porter wrote that the Illinois voters’ request to exclude Mr Trump from the ballot should have been granted because they met their burden and the Election Board’s decision was “clearly erroneous”.

“This is a historic victory,” Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People and co-lead counsel in the case, said after the ruling.

In an earlier statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the Illinois decision an “unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal”.