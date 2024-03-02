Blizzard leaves thousands of homes without power in California and Nevada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blizzard leaves thousands of homes without power in California and Nevada

By Press Association
Vehicles make their way along a snow-covered road during a storm (Brooke Hess-Homeier/AP)
Vehicles make their way along a snow-covered road during a storm (Brooke Hess-Homeier/AP)

A powerful blizzard that a meteorologist called “as bad as it gets” has howled through the Sierra Nevada mountains in the US, closing major roads, forcing ski resorts to shut and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

More than 10ft of snow was expected at higher elevations, National Weather Service meteorologist William Churchill said on Saturday, creating a “life-threatening concern” for residents near Lake Tahoe and blocking travel on the key east-west freeway.

“It’s a blizzard,” said Dubravka Tomasin, a resident of Truckee, California, for more than a decade. “It’s pretty harrowing.”

A car drives in heavy snow
Residents have been urged to take shelter and stay off roads (Bay Area News Group via AP)

Kyle Frankland, a veteran snow plough driver, said several parts of his rig broke as he cleared wet snow underneath piles of powder.

“I’ve been in Truckee 44 years. This is a pretty good storm,” Mr Frankland said. “It’s not record-breaking by any means but it’s a good storm.”

Mr Churchill said snow totals by late Sunday would range from 5 to 12ft, with the highest accumulations at elevations above 5,000ft. Lower elevations were inundated with heavy rain.

He called the storm an “extreme blizzard for the Sierra Nevada, in particular, as well as other portions of Nevada and even extending into Utah and portions of western Colorado”. But he said he did not expect records to be broken.

Someone shovels snow
As much as 10ft of snow is expected in some areas (Bay Area News Group via AP)

“It’s certainly just about as bad as it gets in terms of the snow totals and the winds,” Mr Churchill said. “It doesn’t get much worse than that.”

Earlier, the weather service warned that blowing snow was creating “extremely dangerous to impossible” driving conditions, with wind gusts in the high mountains at more than 100mph.

Avalanche danger was “high to extreme” in back country areas through Sunday evening throughout the central Sierra and greater Lake Tahoe area, the weather service said.

California authorities on Friday shut down 100 miles of I-80, the main route between Reno and Sacramento, due to “spin outs, high winds, and low visibility”.

There was no estimate when the freeway would reopen from the California-Nevada border west of Reno to near Emigrant Gap, California.

Snowy road
The warning lasts until Sunday (AP)

Travel was treacherous east of the Sierra, where CalTrans also cited “multiple spin outs and collisions” and “whiteout conditions,” as it closed 90 miles of US 395 from near Bishop in the Owens Valley to Bridgeport, north of Mono Lake.

Pacific Gas & Electric reported almost 17,000 California homes and businesses without power around noon. NV Energy reported power outages for about 5,000 customers in northern Nevada.

In southern Nevada, where the weather service issued a warning on Saturday for high winds gusting to 70mph, NV Energy reported more than 27,000 customers without power in and around Las Vegas.

A tornado on Friday afternoon in Madera County, California, caused some damage to an elementary school, said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Some ski resorts shut down on Friday and were digging out on Saturday with an eye toward reopening on Sunday.

Palisades Tahoe, the largest resort on the north end of Tahoe and site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, closed all chairlifts on Saturday due to snow, wind and low visibility.