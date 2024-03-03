Jake Gyllenhaal: I hope Patrick Swayze would have enjoyed Road House remake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jake Gyllenhaal: I hope Patrick Swayze would have enjoyed Road House remake

By Press Association
Jake Gyllenhaal in the film Road House (Laura Radford/Prime Video/PA)
Jake Gyllenhaal in the film Road House (Laura Radford/Prime Video/PA)

Jake Gyllenhaal has reflected on working with Patrick Swayze as he stars in a remake of action thriller Road House.

Dirty Dancing star Swayze played James Dalton, a New York City bouncer hired to protect a bar in Jasper, Missouri, in the original 1989 film.

Oscar-nominated actor Gyllenhaal takes the lead in the 2024 version, opposite Irish fighter Conor McGregor in the ex-UFC champion’s first film acting role.

Gyllenhaal portrays a former UFC fighter called Elwood Dalton, who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadside bar in the Florida Keys, in Amazon Prime Video movie Road House.

Gyllenhaal wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films.

“I’ve never stopped being a fan. He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world.

“I’ll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out— he didn’t have to take the time, but he always did. We’ve made a different RH this time around, but hoping it’s one he would’ve had fun watching!”

Gyllenhaal was nominated for an Academy Award for romantic film Brokeback Mountain, along with his co-star Heath Ledger, who died in 2008 at the age of 28.

He is also known for playing a sleepwalking teenager in cult classic Donnie Darko, which saw Swayze play a motivational speaker.

Swayze died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 aged 57.

Road House will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.