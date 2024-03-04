Wet weather suspends play in Florida with Shane Lowry three shots off the pace

Wet weather suspended play on the final day of the Cognizant Classic with 26 players to return on Monday, including Ireland’s Shane Lowry who sits three strokes off the pace.

After sharing the lead on the third day with American Austin Eckroat and England’s David Skinns, Lowry played five holes on Sunday at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida before play was suspended, hitting one bogey and dropping to equal fourth place.

Eckroat picked up two birdies in his first seven holes to take the outright lead, while Skinns dropped two shots in his five holes to sit tied for eighth.

The final round @The_Cognizant has been suspended due to darkness. Play will resume Monday at 8 a.m. ET. 1. Austin Eckroat -15 (7)2. @FredVR_ -14 (F)3. @KnappTime_LTD -13 (15)T4. @K_M_Mitchell -12 (F)T4. @BillyHo_Golf (17)T4. Alex Noren (12)T4. @ShaneLowryGolf (5) — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2024

South African Erik van Rooyen finished one shot behind Eckroat after he shot nine birdies through 18 holes, while American Jake Knapp sits in third place and two shots off the lead after 15 holes.

The severe weather in Florida caused a three hour delay to play with officials having to suspend play because of dangerous conditions for players and spectators, after lightning struck near the course.