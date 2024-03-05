Declan Rice knows Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Rice knows Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups in title race

By Press Association
Declan Rice was on the scoresheet again at Bramall Lane (Nick Potts/PA)
Declan Rice was on the scoresheet again at Bramall Lane (Nick Potts/PA)

Declan Rice knows in-form Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups as they continue to fight with Liverpool and Manchester City in an almighty title tussle.

Having ended 2023 with back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham, the Gunners have responded with a run of seven straight Premier League victories.

The latest came on Monday as shambolic Sheffield United were humbled 6-0 at Bramall Lane, moving Mikel Arteta’s third-placed side back within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds host fellow title contenders City on Sunday – a match both sides will start bumped down the standings should Arsenal beat Brentford the previous day.

“I think it has been a hell of a comeback since the Christmas period, when we lost two in a row,” big-money summer signing Rice said. “I think there was a lot of talk when we had the winter break.

“We came back and that full week in Dubai was just full focus on Palace and winning that game, getting the momentum back swinging our way.

“Since we have had that game, we have really done that and we are looking really strong, really positive.

“But it is the Premier League, you need to be on it every single game. You can’t have any slip-ups. We are really enjoying and relishing winning football matches.”

Declan Rice scored Arsenal's fifth goal of an astonishing first half
Declan Rice scored Arsenal's fifth goal of an astonishing first half (Nick Potts/PA)

Rice and his team-mates have to maintain that focus for 11 more matches, with Arteta suggesting 90 points may be needed to win the Premier League.

“I think if you look at the two other teams at the top, they don’t look like they are going to slip up anytime soon,” the England midfielder said.

“Obviously we were the last to play, so it is always on our mind that we have to win if we want to stay in it.

“There is such a long way to go, anything can happen, 11 games of football is a really long way.

 

“Hopefully we can keep winning matches, but it is one game at a time.

“We have been in this position before and I think it is just stay humble. Wait for the games to come and attack them when the day arrives.”

Those comments underline the cutting edge, maturity and swagger about Arsenal, which saw them enter the record books at Bramall Lane.

Never before had an English league side won three straight away matches by five goals or more – and there was even talk of a potential record-breaking Premier League win during a stunning first half.

Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Rice’s efforts were complemented by a Jayden Bogle own goal during Monday’s wild opening period against the beleaguered Blades.

“I think when you come to a team like Sheffield United, who are fighting for their lives, it can always be a sticky game,” Rice said.

“But it is about mindset, it is about mentality, body language, pushing each other and straight from the first whistle it was on our mind.

“The manager has been on at us all week, that we have to go out and give it absolutely everything to get three points. It was a beautiful first half.”