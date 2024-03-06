Nikki Haley ‘to end presidential campaign’, clearing path for Trump candidacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nikki Haley ‘to end presidential campaign’, clearing path for Trump candidacy

By Press Association
Ms Haley is a former UN ambassador (AP)
Nikki Haley will suspend her US presidential campaign after being soundly defeated across the country in a series of primary elections on Super Tuesday, sources said.

The move leaves former president Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Three sources have confirmed Ms Haley’s decision ahead of an announcement scheduled for Wednesday morning, local time.

Donald Trump
Ms Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, was Mr Trump’s first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023.

She spent the final phase of her campaign aggressively warning the Republicans against embracing Mr Trump, whom she argued was too consumed by chaos and personal grievance to defeat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Her departure clears Mr Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch in November with Mr Biden. The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.

Ms Haley’s defeat marks a painful, if predictable, blow to those voters, donors and Republican Party officials who opposed Mr Trump and his fiery brand of “Make America Great Again” politics.

US election graphic
(PA Graphics)

She was especially popular among moderates and college-educated voters, constituencies that will likely play a pivotal role in the general election. It is unclear whether Mr Trump, who recently declared that Ms Haley’s donors would be permanently banned from his movement, can ultimately unify a deeply divided party.

Ms Haley is not planning to endorse Mr Trump in her Wednesday announcement, according to the people with knowledge of her plans.

Instead, she is expected to encourage him to earn the support of the coalition of moderate Republicans and independent voters who supported her.

Ms Haley leaves the 2024 presidential contest having made history as the first woman to win a Republican primary. She beat Mr Trump in the District of Columbia on Sunday and Vermont on Tuesday.

She had insisted she would stay in the race through Super Tuesday and crossed the country campaigning in states holding Republican contests.

Ultimately, she was unable to knock Mr Trump off his path to a third straight nomination.