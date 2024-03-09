French frigate ‘destroys’ German sub in Nato’s biggest drills since Cold War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French frigate ‘destroys’ German sub in Nato’s biggest drills since Cold War

By Press Association
The French navy frigate Normandie is playing a key role in the exercises (AP)
The French navy frigate Normandie is playing a key role in the exercises (AP)

Large Nato drills in the fjords of northern Norway are being carried out to hone the fighting skills of the newly expanded 32-nation military alliance.

Nato is baring its fangs in its biggest exercises since the Cold War, sending an unmistakable message to Russia that alliance members are ready to defend each other if needed.

Having watched Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its third year, the Nato training aims to cover all eventualities – and that can include trying to catch troops off guard.

Norway NATO Drills
Forces from Norway, Sweden and Finland are taking part in the drills (NTB Scanpix via AP)

As part of the exercises this week, crew members aboard the French frigate Normandie, one of France’s most modern warships, were roused from sleep and scrambled to hunt down and “kill” a submarine that sneaked into cold Norwegian waters.

The submarine belongs to Germany, also a Nato member. For the purpose of the war games dubbed Nordic Response 2024, it was acting as an enemy vessel.

The Normandie crew spotted its periscope poking through the waves and sprang into action. The submarine had already “attacked” a nearby Italian ship, the aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi, scoring an imaginary torpedo hit.

The crew were determined not to let Normandie – a top-of-the-line vessel, in service only since 2020 – suffer the indignity of also being struck.

A captain surveys his vessel
The French frigate Normandie is part of a Nato force conducting exercises in the seas, north of Norway (AP)

An urgent 7am call got Normandie’s commander, Capt Thomas Vuong, up from his bunk. He ordered the frigate’s submarine-hunting helicopter to be readied for flight, waking its pilot.

“We spotted its attack periscope,” Capt Vuong told The Associated Press on board Normandie in an exclusive interview.

“Then it dived again,” he said. “We were asked to hunt for it. We succeeded.”

Once airborne, the Normandie’s NH90 helicopter hovered over the waves and lowered its submarine-detecting sonar into the sea. The frigate also used its sonar, and together, they zeroed in on the sub’s position and “attacked” it in turn.

Nato drills
The war games are intended to send a clear message to Russia (NTB Scanpix via AP)

“Intelligence confirmed to us that there were no friendly submarines in the sector, so we were certain that it was an enemy submarine,” the helicopter pilot, Lt Olivier, recounted. The French navy withheld his family name for security reasons.

“So the frigate was able to fire a torpedo and destroy the submarine,” he added – but not for real, of course.

The frigate and its helicopter pinpointed the submarine with sufficient accuracy to be sure that it would not have survived had actual torpedoes been fired.

The Normandie crew of 146 mariners got no advance warning of the German sub “attack”, to test their readiness in the inhospitable environment above the Artic Circle, Capt Vuong said.

Crew on board a vessel
The exercise is codenamed Steadfast Defender, and is the largest conducted by the military alliance since the cold war (AP)

As of this week, Nato nations now also include Sweden. It formally joined on Thursday as the 32nd member, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality.

Finland had already joined Nato in April 2023 in a historic move after decades of its military non-alignment.

In both countries, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine triggered a dramatic shift in public opinion, leading to their May 2022 applications to join Nato.

The Nordic drill in the northern regions of Finland, Norway and Sweden involves more than 20,000 soldiers from 13 nations and kicked off on Monday. It is part of wider exercises called Steadfast Defender 24. They are Nato’s biggest in decades, with up to 90,000 troops involved over several months.

Frigate crew
The French frigate successfully defeated its foe in the exercise (AP)

They are aimed at showing the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its borders with Russia.

German submariners are more familiar than Normandie with Norway’s deep and narrow fjords and the cold Arctic waters that can complicate submarine detection, Capt Vuong said.

The drill was “extremely beneficial, because we reach a very high degree of realism and so we better prepare our teams,” he said.

“The fjords are a special environment, with a temperature profile different to what we know in the Atlantic.”

“To be able to train our teams here, against this threat, is extremely valuable and extremely stimulating,” he added.

“This is their playing field. So they know the hiding places.”