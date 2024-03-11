Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper dazzle in experimental menswear at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper were among stars showing menswear does not have to be boring on the Oscars red carpet.

While gowns tend to get the most attention at the Academy Awards, male celebrities showed that there are plenty of interesting – and subversive – ways to wear the modern suit.

Bradley Cooper (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Maestro actor Bradley Cooper, 49, has been playing around with traditional menswear this awards season. His Oscars look was a slyly subversive twist on the tuxedo – he wore a double-breasted blazer with bright blue buttons, paired with loose-fit trousers and a crisp white shirt underneath with no tie.

The look was by Louis Vuitton – he also chose the French fashion house for his Bafta look, which featured similar flared trousers.

Ryan Gosling (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Barbie star Ryan Gosling, 43, who is set to perform power ballad I’m Just Ken during the ceremony, made sure his all-black custom Gucci suit was in no danger of being too subdued, thanks to eye-catching silver piping and a deep-V neckline.

Cillian Murphy (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Nominated for best actor for his role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, 47, continued to show his red carpet dedication to floppy bow-ties, which feel like a modern version of Regency neckties from the nineteenth century.

Riz Ahmed (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Riz Ahmed, 41 – who was nominated for an Oscar back in 2019 for his role in Sound Of Metal – was one of the many celebrities on the red carpet wearing a red pin, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

The Artists4Ceasefire group says the pin symbolises “collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza”.

Ahmed wore his pin on a long black coat with fashion-forward frayed edges, over a monochromatic all-black outfit underneath.

Dwayne Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Dwayne Johnson, the actor and wrestler also known as The Rock, was one of the few men wearing colour on the red carpet. He donned a satin-look silver-blue outfit by Dolce & Gabbana, with a statement maroon lapel.

Johnson, 51, attends the Oscars days after announcing the launch of his new skincare line, Papatui – a range of body and facial care products aimed towards men.

Colman Domingo (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Colman Domingo was one of the many first-time nominees on the night, up for the best actor gong for his role in Rustin. Domingo, 54, has made a name for himself for his unique style on the red carpet this awards season.

While his Oscars outfit was more subdued than we are used to seeing him in, the Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit was elevated with statement buttons and a sparkling brooch pinned onto the centre of his bow tie.

Simu Liu (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Barbie actor Simu Liu, 34, was another star shunning the traditional Oscars tuxedo. His Fendi look was seemingly worn with no shirt underneath and the robe-style jacket was pinned into place with an architectural brooch.

Omar Rudberg (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Omar Rudberg, 25, known for his role on Netflix show Young Royals, made a splash in one of the more daring menswear looks on the red carpet – a black tuxedo-style suit with a cropped jacket and no shirt underneath.