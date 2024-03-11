‘The male body is not a joke’ – John Cena presents Oscar award naked

John Cena has presented an Academy Award category while naked.

The actor and wrestler, 46, stripped off on Sunday at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to announce the costume design Oscar to Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

He held the envelope over his middle when he went on stage before host Jimmy Kimmel appeared to give him a piece of cloth to wrap around his body.

Cena told the audience: “Costumes, they are so important.”

John Cena was provided with a sheet (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Kimmel had earlier revealed that it was a nod to the 50th anniversary of the previous “craziest moment” in Oscars’ history when a naked man ran on stage.

David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor, when the streaker, later identified as US photographer and gallery owner Robert Opel, ran out from behind the stage – with the 1974 crowd responding with laughter and cheers.

Kimmel said: “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage, wouldn’t that be crazy?”

Cena then appeared behind the stage, saying: “I changed my mind, I don’t want to do the streaker bit any more.”

Kimmel encouraged him to do the comedy skit, saying: “We’re doing it.”

Responding, Cena said: “I just don’t feel right about it, it’s an elegant event, you know honestly you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”

“It’s supposed to be funny,” Kimmel said while Cena added: “The male body is not a joke.”

Cena also disagreed with the Oscar host that he “wrestled naked”, saying that he was dressed in jorts, the jean shorts which he is known for performing in during WWE events.

Poor Things, a surreal comedy about a woman who has the brain of a baby transplanted into her, took an early lead with three Academy Awards, also winning for makeup/hairstyling and production design.