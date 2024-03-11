‘The male body is not a joke’ – John Cena presents Oscar award naked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘The male body is not a joke’ – John Cena presents Oscar award naked

By Press Association
John Cena presented the award for best costume design (Chris Pizzello/AP)
John Cena presented the award for best costume design (Chris Pizzello/AP)

John Cena has presented an Academy Award category while naked.

The actor and wrestler, 46, stripped off on Sunday at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to announce the costume design Oscar to Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

He held the envelope over his middle when he went on stage before host Jimmy Kimmel appeared to give him a piece of cloth to wrap around his body.

Cena told the audience: “Costumes, they are so important.”

96th Academy Awards – Show
John Cena was provided with a sheet (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Kimmel had earlier revealed that it was a nod to the 50th anniversary of the previous “craziest moment” in Oscars’ history when a naked man ran on stage.

David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor, when the streaker, later identified as US photographer and gallery owner Robert Opel, ran out from behind the stage – with the 1974 crowd responding with laughter and cheers.

Kimmel said: “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage, wouldn’t that be crazy?”

Cena then appeared behind the stage, saying: “I changed my mind, I don’t want to do the streaker bit any more.”

Kimmel encouraged him to do the comedy skit, saying: “We’re doing it.”

Responding, Cena said: “I just don’t feel right about it, it’s an elegant event, you know honestly you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”

“It’s supposed to be funny,” Kimmel said while Cena added: “The male body is not a joke.”

Cena also disagreed with the Oscar host that he “wrestled naked”, saying that he was dressed in jorts, the jean shorts which he is known for performing in during WWE events.

Poor Things, a surreal comedy about a woman who has the brain of a baby transplanted into her, took an early lead with three Academy Awards, also winning for makeup/hairstyling and production design.