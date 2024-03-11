Ukraine’s first Oscar winner: I wish I did not have to make my film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine’s first Oscar winner: I wish I did not have to make my film

By Press Association
Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner after they won the award for best documentary feature film for 20 Days In Mariupol. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner after they won the award for best documentary feature film for 20 Days In Mariupol. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The director of 20 Days In Mariupol has said he wished that he did not have to make his Oscar-winning film.

The documentary tells the story of the 20 days that Mstyslav Chernov spent with his colleagues from the Associated Press (AP) news agency in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after Russia invaded.

Taking to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Chernov said he was “honoured” to take home the first Oscar for Ukraine.

APTOPIX 96th Academy Awards – Show
From left, Raney Aronson-Rath, Vasilisa Stepanenko, Mstyslav Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka, Michelle Mizner and Derl McCrudden on stage (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He added: “I probably will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I never would have made this film.

“I wish to be able to exchange this (for) Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities.

“I wish to give all the recognition (of winning an Oscar for) Russia not killing 10,000s of my fellow Ukrainians.

“I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who (were) protecting their land, all the civilians who are now in their jails but I cannot change history, I cannot change the past.

“But we all together, you… some of the most talented people in the world can make sure the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail and that the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten because cinema forms memories, and memories form history.”

Chernov signed off by saying “Slava Ukraini”, meaning Glory to Ukraine, a phrase which has become more popular since the war broke out.

February marked two years since the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Chernov saying in the winners room that Saturday also marked the “anniversary of an attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol”.

He called the bombing “a symbol of war crimes” perpetrated by Russian forces.

Chernov added: “The topic of supporting Ukraine became a bargaining chip for a lot of politicians in the world… I hope I remind everyone with our film that this is a humanitarian catastrophe and this is not a political question, this is a humanitarian emergency.”

He also spoke about how his “heart is in Ukraine” as people in his home country continue to be hit by bombing and attacks.