Climate activists including Greta Thunberg block entrance to Swedish parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Climate activists including Greta Thunberg block entrance to Swedish parliament

By Press Association
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)

A group of climate activists has blocked the entrance to the Swedish parliament, calling for sweeping reforms to tackle climate disasters.

About 40 activists including Greta Thunberg held signs reading “Climate Justice Now” as they sat in front of at least two entrances to the 349-seat Riksdagen, including the main doorway.

Swedish media said legislators used other entrances into the assembly.

Sweden Climate Protest
Protesters accuse fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the transition to renewables (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)

“The climate justice movement has, for decades, been repeating the same message over and over again, like a broken record, and we feel like we are not being heard,” Ms Thunberg told the Associated Press.

Climate protesters have accused fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the global energy transition to renewables to make more profit.

Mr Thunberg, 21, has inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

She repeatedly has been fined in Sweden and the UK for disobedience to law enforcement in connection with protests.

Earlier this year she was acquitted of a charge of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference in London. The judge cited “significant deficiencies in the evidence”.