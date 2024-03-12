Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz lead stars honouring US singer Lenny Kravitz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz lead stars honouring US singer Lenny Kravitz

By Press Association
Channing Tatum, left, and Zoe Kravitz attend a ceremony honoring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were among the A-list stars celebrating her father Lenny Kravitz as he was honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The couple attended the ceremony to honour four-time Grammy winner Lenny alongside Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington, TV veteran Marla Gibbs, Earth, Wind & Fire star Verdine White and Austrian-born celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Magic Mike actor Tatum and The Batman star Zoe appeared to publicly debut their engagement as she poised her left hand on top of Tatum’s knee and flashed her diamond ring throughout the Los Angeles ceremony.

Zoe Kravitz, left, poses with her father Lenny at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

“Being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” Zoe said of her father, who received a star in the category of recording.

“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we have grown up together, we’ve been through a lot, we’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot.

“I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen you stay the same in the most important ways, I’ve seen you show up and take care of the people you love, I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art – but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts,” the 35-year-old joked.

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you’d pick me up from school as a kid, but I got to say at this point, I respect it.”

Zoe joked that her father’s longest relationship has been with the knitted shirt.

Channing Tatum, far left, takes a picture of Zoe Kravitz, from left center, Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

“My whole life people always ask me what’s it like to have such a cool dad, and the answer is, awesome. It’s awesome – but not for the reasons some might think.

“…Your rad-ness doesn’t come from your shades, or leather pants, or knitted shirts, it comes from your true love of life.

“Everything you do is an expression of that love – your music, your lyrics, your live performances, your homes, your love of food, of family, of good conversations, stupid jokes, dance parties, late night kitchen talks – you absolutely devour life.

“You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art. And that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive, you remind them of the only thing that matters – love.”

During his speech, Lenny took the time to single out the “people who watched me evolve into an artist”, including Lisa Bonet who he married in 1987 and shares daughter Zoe with, before splitting in the 1990s.

Marla Gibbs, left, poses with Lenny Kravitz (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

He also thanked 92-year-old Gibbs, who had starred alongside Kravitz’s mother Roxie Roker in hit US sitcom The Jeffersons.

“You’ve known me since I was 11 years old, and you’ve seen me through all the chapters in my life. I’m so blessed for the love that you’ve shown me, my mother and the rest of my family. You get another star,” the 59-year-old joked.

“If Norman Lear hadn’t brought my mother out here to do The Jeffersons, I probably wouldn’t be standing here right now,” Lenny added.

While Fences actor Washington described Lenny as “more than a friend, more than a brother”.

Denzel Washington, right, speaks at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

“We’re twins, we just don’t look alike,” the 69-year-old joked.

“God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent, but even more so he’s a giver, a lover, he’s a friend.

“He’s a brother of the world…I love Lenny Kravitz, like I love no other brother in my life.”