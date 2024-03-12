PPE needs to be designed with female anatomy in mind, ministers urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

PPE needs to be designed with female anatomy in mind, ministers urged

By Press Association
PPE regulations do not make any specific mention of women, the Commons was told (Alamy/PA)
PPE regulations do not make any specific mention of women, the Commons was told (Alamy/PA)

Personal protective equipment (PPE) needs to be “designed with female anatomy in mind”, ministers have been urged.

Labour MP Emma Hardy (Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle) said that current PPE regulations do not make any specific mention of women, during an adjournment debate in the Commons.

On Tuesday Ms Hardy tabled the Personal Protective Equipment at Work (Protected Characteristics) Bill, which would require employers to ensure that PPE provided at work to people with certain protected characteristics is suitable for the wearer.


On Tuesday Ms Hardy tabled the Personal Protective Equipment at Work (Protected Characteristics) Bill

She told the Commons: “This omission is one which continues to have significant real world consequences. The world is finally waking up to the fact that women are not just smaller men.

“Whether that is in the design of crash test dummies or the creation of the first anatomically accurate female 3D psychological model for medical students only three years ago. PPE needs to be designed with the female anatomy in mind.”

She added: “Most PPE distributors do stock women’s PPE but the issue can sometimes lie with employers, despite it being readily available on the market.”

Ms Hardy outlined some of the issues that occur when women wear “ill-fitting” PPE designed for men.

She said: “Ill-fitting PPE was found to cause a range of health and safety issues which included increased slip, trips and falls, increased risk of entanglement, limited range of motion, decreased dexterity from gloves, impaired vision from safety glasses.

“Worryingly, 42% of women reported experiences of relating to ill-fitting PPE which has impacted their careers and long-term health problems.”

She added: “Workers deserve a guarantee that they will be protected and the minister may say that the issues highlighted are covered by the regulations, but it is clear from the overwhelming evidence that as they stand they are not effective in ensuring large numbers of workers are receiving the protection they need at work.

“Reference to the Equalities Act can be found in guidance surrounding the regulations, but it’s not statutory. Well-fitting PPE should not be seen as best practice, it should be the minimum standard.”

Work and pensions minister Mims Davies said the Government entirely supports Ms Hardy’s “assertion that PPE issued to workers should be inclusive and of course made to individual needs.”

Ms Davies said: “It is the responsibility of the employer, of the workers in question to ensure that suitable PPE is provided to their workers who may be exposed to risk of their health and safety, the wearer of the PPE should always be involved in this process to increase the likelihood of acceptance and happiness in that equipment.

“And as (Ms Hardy) pointed out ill-fitting boots presenting trip hazards, overalls with sleeve or cuffs that are too long of course increase risk of entrapment in moving machinery, and it’s really important this is well-fitted, and as (Ms Hardy) mentioned suitable for anatomy as well.”