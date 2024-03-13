Donald Trump wins delegates needed to become Republican presumptive nominee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump wins delegates needed to become Republican presumptive nominee

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump (Mike Stewart, AP)
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump (Mike Stewart, AP)

Former US Donald Trump will lead the Republicans in a third consecutive presidential election after clinching the nomination on Tuesday.

With wins in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state, Mr Trump surpassed the 1,215-delegate threshold needed to become the presumptive Republican nominee.

He will formally accept the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July, by which point he could be in the remarkable position of being both a presidential candidate and convicted felon.

Mr Trump has been indicted in four separate criminal investigations and his first trial, which centres on payments made to a porn actress, is set to begin March 25 in New York City.

Election 2024 Biden
President Joe Biden (Brynn Anderson, AP)

His victory in the Republican primaries ushers in what will almost certainly be an extraordinarily negative general election campaign that will tug at the nation’s already searing political and cultural divides.

He will face President Joe Biden in the autumn, pitting two unpopular figures against each other in a rematch of the 2020 campaign that few voters say they want to experience again.

Thirty-eight per cent of Americans viewed Mr Trump very or somewhat favourably in a February poll conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs, compared to 41% for Mr Biden.

Mr Trump is attempting to return to the White House after threatening democratic norms in the US.

He refused to accept his loss to Mr Biden in 2020, spending months grasping at baseless conspiracy theories of election fraud that were roundly rejected by the courts and his own attorney general.

His rage during a rally on January 6, 2021, helped rile up a mob of supporters who later violently attacked the US Capitol in an effort to disrupt the congressional certification of Mr Biden’s win.

Only in the wake of the insurrection, with store fronts in the nation’s capital boarded up and military vehicles parked on streets to prevent further violence, did Mr Trump accept the reality that Mr Biden would become president.

Election 2024 Trump
Supporters react as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally (Mike Stewart, AP)

He has since called January 6 “a beautiful day” and aligned himself with those have been imprisoned for their actions — many for assaulting police officers — labeling them “hostages” and demanding their release.

Mr Biden clinched a second straight Democratic nomination on Tuesday when he became his party’s presumptive nominee when he won enough delegates in Georgia.

That pushed Mr Biden’s count past 1,968 for a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August, where his nomination will be made official.

Mr Biden, who mounted his first bid for president 37 years ago, did not face any serious Democratic challengers to his run for re-election at age 81.

That is despite facing low approval ratings and a lack of voter enthusiasm for his presidency — driven in part by his age.

Mr Biden and his allies are betting that over a bruising seven-and-a-half-month general election, his Democratic base and independent voters fearful of a second Trump presidency will stand with him despite their misgivings.

Their strategy to constantly highlight Mr Trump’s perceived shortcomings – combined with Mr Trump’s plan to attack Mr Biden in brutally personal terms — sets up a spiritless campaign that many Americans said they did not want but will have to decide in November anyway.

Mr Biden has tried to frame the race as a battle for freedom, both at home and abroad.