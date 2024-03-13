Treated wastewater discharge at Fukushima nuclear plant is safe – IAEA chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treated wastewater discharge at Fukushima nuclear plant is safe – IAEA chief

By Press Association
International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi spoke to journalists after the visit (AP)
The head of the UN atomic agency has said that the ongoing discharge of treated radioactive wastewater at the ruined Fukushima nuclear power plant has met safety standards and that any restrictions on products from the region are “not scientific”.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi joined local officials and representatives from fishing and business groups in Fukushima and reassured them that the discharges are being carried out “with no impact to the environment, water, fish and sediment”.

Mr Grossi, who arrived in Japan on Tuesday, visited Fukushima for the first time since the release of the treated water began last August.

He examined the discharge and sampling facility on Wednesday, escorted by Tomoaki Kobayakawa, president of the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings.

He last visited the plant in July after issuing an IAEA review predicting only negligible impact from the discharges.

An IAEA comprehensive report later concluded that the discharges meet international safety standards.

The 2011 disaster damaged the Fukushima plant’s power supply and reactor cooling functions, triggering meltdowns of three reactors and causing large amounts of radioactive wastewater to accumulate.

After more than a decade of clean-up work, the plant began discharging the water after treating it and diluting it with large amounts of seawater on August 24, starting a process that is expected to take decades.

The discharges have been opposed by fishing groups and neighbouring countries including China, which banned all imports of Japanese seafood immediately after the release began.

“There is no scientific reason to impose any restriction on products coming from us,” Mr Grossi said at the meeting in Iwaki, south of the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Mr Grossi took a tour of the facility for the sampling of treated and diluted radioactive water (AP)

“This is very important in particular to be said in this forum here in Fukushima,” he said. He noted a “political dimension to this activity since … some neighbouring countries are also manifesting concerns”.

Despite earlier fears that the water discharge would further hurt Fukushima’s hard-hit fishing industry, it has not damaged its reputation domestically.

China’s ban on Japanese seafood mostly hit scallop exporters in Hokkaido. Tokyo has earmarked a fund of more than 100 billion yen (£531 million) that includes compensation and other support, including measures to help find other export destinations.

The discharges are at the beginning of a long process, Mr Grossi said, stressing the importance of “transparency, technical accuracy and wide open, honest dialogue and consultation”.

He stressed that the IAEA has its own office and lab at the Fukushima plant to independently monitor the process.

Mr Grossi said the wastewater was safe (AP)

Mr Grossi said he met with residents not only to highlight the main points about the discharges but “to learn from you”.

He said he would keep coming back to Fukushima and that he is open to hearing residents’ concerns and needs.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has reversed earlier plans for a nuclear phaseout and is accelerating the use of nuclear power in response to rising fuel costs related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and pressure to meet decarbonisation goals.

On Tuesday, Mr Grossi expressed support for increasing Japan’s nuclear capacity as the country looks to it as a stable, clean source of power.

Mr Grossi, at a meeting with Economy and Industry Minister Ken Saito, offered Japan technical assistance to improve the idled Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan’s northcentral region of Niigata, run by the Fukushima Daiichi operator, to address concerns about its past problems with safeguarding measures. It and the government are keen to restart it soon.

The IAEA is sending a team of experts to the plant later this month to assist Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ effort to gain public trust.

The restart remains uncertain because it is subject to the host community’s consent. The January 1 earthquake in the nearby Noto region also rekindled safety concerns.