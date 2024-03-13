Maurizio Sarri resigns as Lazio boss after five defeats in six games

Maurizio Sarri has resigned as Lazio head coach, with Giovanni Martusciello appointed interim boss.

Former Chelsea boss Sarri took charge of the Rome club in 2021 and guided them to the runners-up spot in Serie A last season – their highest placing since they won the title in 2000.

But after four straight defeats in all competitions and five losses in their last six games, the 65-year-old has stepped down.

Maurizio Sarri ha rassegnato le proprie dimissioni, guida tecnica affidata a Giovanni Martusciello ✍️ https://t.co/APq6m0uyLG pic.twitter.com/5T32DS00uy — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) March 13, 2024

“SS Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has resigned as head coach of the first team,” a Lazio statement read.

“The club would like to thank the coach for his achievements and for the work he has done, wishing him the best of luck in his personal and professional life.

“At the same time, the club announces that it has decided to entrust the technical guidance to Giovanni Martusciello.”

Sarri, left, won the Europa League as Chelsea boss in 2019 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Speculation over Sarri’s future had been mounting during Lazio’s poor recent run, which has left them in ninth place the the table, and in a statement last week the club said “all the rumours that would link other coaches to S.S. Lazio are devoid of any foundation”.

Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea during his one season in charge of the English club in 2018-19 and also led them to third in the Premier League and the League Cup final.

He steered Juventus to the Serie A title in 2019-20 and twice oversaw second-placed finishes for Napoli during his three years in charge of them.