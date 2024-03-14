EU parliament opens court case over release of funds to Orban government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EU parliament opens court case over release of funds to Orban government

By Press Association
The release of funds came on the eve of a major decision on Ukraine for which the Hungarian prime minister’s consent was needed (LM Otero/AP)
The European Union has become embroiled in a damaging legal standoff between its legislature and its executive Commission over the release of billions in frozen funds to the government of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

The release of the funds came on the eve of a major decision on Ukraine for which Mr Orban’s consent was needed.

Parliamentarians from several groups said that the necessary rule of law commitments needed to release over 10 billion euros (£8.5 billion) in funds were not met by Mr Orban and claimed the approval by the Commission was a mere bargaining chip to make sure he would lift his longstanding objections to opening EU membership talks with Ukraine.

One day after the funds were approved, Mr Orban made a stunning reversal at a summit of EU leaders in December and, by letting his time window to oppose the decision lapse, paved the way for it to proceed.

The Commission has denied allegations this amounted to a trade-off.

“The court case will go ahead to clarify the Commission’s role and margins of discretion about unfreezing of cohesion funds for Hungary. What is looked for is legal certainty,” a parliament official said

Mr Orban has been in a dispute with the European Commission over Hungary’s alleged democratic backsliding for years, and as a result, billions in funding were withheld.

In response, Hungary vetoed statements at the EU on a range of issues — and even exported the problem to Nato, by holding up Sweden’s bid for membership in the trans-Atlantic military alliance before the Scandinavian nation finally joined this week.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has denounced Mr Orban’s use of the veto.

“I don’t want to use the word blackmail, but I don’t know what other better word (might fit),” she said in December.

The objections over the timing of the release of money on the eve of the EU summit also angered the EU parliament, leading to the all-party endorsement to start legal proceedings.

“We want to make sure that taxpayers’ money has been treated in accordance with the (EU) Treaties,” said Petri Sarvamaa, from the Christian democrat European People’s Party, or EPP, the biggest in the legislature.

The Commission retorted that even if the timing was awkward, it had to act since Hungary had moved to improve its rule of law record on the issues the EU had demanded.

“Hungary had submitted all evidence the Commission had required to show the independence of its judiciary. The Commission is therefore under a legal obligation to adopt this decision,” said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been one of the most steadfast defenders of Ukraine during the war against Russia and she had pushed hard for the EU to approve the opening of membership talks.

Since she is the EPP’s candidate for a second term at the helm of the Commission, support for a court case against the Commission came as a surprise to some.

“This is not a political issue for the EPP, this is not an election issue — we only want to have legal clarity,” said Mr Sarvamaa.