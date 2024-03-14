North Korea’s Kim test drives new tank and orders troops to prepare for war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korea’s Kim test drives new tank and orders troops to prepare for war

By Press Association
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was photographed driving a new-type tank during military drills in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was photographed driving a new-type tank during military drills in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the US wrapped up their annual military exercises.

It is the third time Mr Kim was reported to have observed military exercises since the start of the 11-day South Korean-US drills, which he views as rehearsals for an invasion.

That is a less provocative option than missile tests.

North Korea
In images distributed by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un drives a new-type tank in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea has intensified launches since 2022 and ramped up belligerent rhetoric this year.

At the tank drills on Wednesday, Mr Kim praised the country’s latest tank as “the world’s most powerful” and told his troops to bolster their “fighting spirits” and complete “preparations for war,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The other two drills he inspected recently were dedicated to artillery firing and manoeuvring exercises.

The tank was first unveiled during a military parade in 2020, and its rolling during Wednesday’s drill indicates that it is ready to be deployed, South Korean experts say.

Photos of the tank released by North Korea show it has a launch tube for missiles, a weapons system the former Soviet Union already operated in the 1970s.

The new tank could pose a threat to South Korea, said Yang Uk, an analyst at Asan Institute for Policy Studies, but it remains to be seen whether it can be mass-produced.

North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, meets soldiers who took part in a training in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The North’s Defence Ministry last week threatened “responsible military activities” in reaction to the South Korea-US military drills, which involved a computer-simulated command post training and 48 kinds of field exercises, twice the number conducted last spring.

The US and South Korea have been expanding their training exercises in a tit-for-tat response to the North’s weapons testing spree.

Concerns about North Korea’s military preparations have deepened since Mr Kim vowed in a speech in January to rewrite the constitution to eliminate the country’s long-standing goal to seek peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula and cement South Korea as its “invariable principal enemy”.

He said the new constitution must specify that North Korea would annex and subjugate the South if another war broke out.

North Korea
It is the third time that Kim Jong Un has been seen observing military drills, following visits to observe artillery firing drills earlier in March (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Mr Kim’s moves signal “North Korea’s fundamental change on its South Korea policy, beyond just rhetoric,” as the North’s previous push for inter-Korean unity had allowed it to make a steadfast call for the removal of US troops in South Korea, a senior South Korean presidential official told a small group of reporters Monday.

Observers say Mr Kim likely wants to use his upgraded weapons arsenal to win US concessions like extensive relief of international sanctions on North Korea.

They say North Korea is expected to extend its testing activities and ramp up warlike rhetoric this year as South Korea holds parliamentary elections in April and the US a presidential election in November.

“The South Korean-US training is over, but the North’s isn’t over yet,” Mr Yang said. “They won’t just stand still … they’ve been talking about war.”