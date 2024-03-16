Residents urged to shelter in place after three killed in Philadelphia shootings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World

Residents urged to shelter in place after three killed in Philadelphia shootings

By Press Association
The incident was characterised as ‘domestic’ by authorities (AP)
Three people have been killed after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St Patrick’s Day parade and shutting down a children’s theme park, authorities said.

Middletown Township police said there were “confirmed shootings” in the neighbouring Falls Township in Eastern Pennsylvania that resulted in “several gunshot victims”.

Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

One local elected official who was briefed by police said characterised the shootings as “domestic”.

Jeffry Dence, chairman of Falls Township board of supervisors, said the suspect went to two locations in the township and shot a number of victims, including three who died.

The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and drove to Trenton, Mr Dence said.

Middletown Township police said a 26-year-old suspect was identified and has ties to addresses in Bucks and Trenton, and while believed to be currently homeless, he “stays in Trenton primarily”.

Shaun Murphy, who lives in the Falls Township community of Levittown, said he was headed to the parade when he saw that the road had been blocked.

Police tape
Three people are said to have been killed (AP)

Mr Murphy said: “All the neighbours were outside wondering what was going on and then we got the notice about shelter in place.

“I did see ambulances coming up the street earlier without their sirens on,” Murphy said. “My neighbours were just outside with me last night, and we were just saying how great of a town and how great of a neighbourhood it is.”

Pennsylvania state governor Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

US representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents Bucks County, said in social media posts that there had been “a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township”.

He said he was “in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect”.

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice, and the area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well.