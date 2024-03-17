West Ham boss David Moyes exasperated by VAR handball decisions in Villa draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Ham boss David Moyes exasperated by VAR handball decisions in Villa draw

By Press Association
David Moyes addresses referee Jarred Gillett following the Premier League clash (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes was left exasperated after two more tight VAR handball decisions went against West Ham in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

The Hammers were denied a stoppage-time winner when a five minute 37 second VAR check – the longest in Premier League history – ruled Tomas Soucek had handled the ball before it crossed the line.

They had earlier been denied by another VAR review which ruled the ball had brushed Michail Antonio’s arm when he bundled it into the net.

Moyes also pointed to more handball decisions not given for his side, against Burnley last weekend and Freiburg in the Europa League 10 days ago.

“I’ve got nothing to say on VAR, contact Howard (Webb, referees’ chief) yourself,” was Moyes’ initial terse response.

But he added: “Burnley last week, Freiburg, and now two today have gone against us. It’s hard to take.

“If VAR thinks it’s right it must be right. I think football people see things differently. We’ve had two hit people’s arms in the last week and not one went for us.”

Antonio headed West Ham into a deserved lead after half-an-hour, diving in front of Ezri Konsa to steer Vladimir Coufal’s cross home.

West Ham United v Aston Villa – Premier League – London Stadium
A lengthy VAR check for handball eventually ruled in Aston Villa’s favour (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mohammed Kudus had the ball in the net shortly after but referee Jarred Gillett had already blown for a foul on Emi Martinez.

Antonio thought he had a second when he struck at a corner, but VAR had other ideas.

Villa, much improved in the second half, equalised when Nicolo Zaniolo finished from fellow substitute Moussa Diaby’s cutback.

Then, in the fifth minute of seven added on, Konstantinos Mavropanos, up for a free-kick, scooped the ball towards the net.

In a scene reminiscent of Saturday’s Six Nations, Jarrod Bowen and Soucek were both on the ground trying to force the ball over the line as the Villa rearguard tried to repel them.

After more than five minutes Gillett was beckoned to the pitchside TV screen and decided the Czech midfielder had used an arm, disallowing the goal to a chorus of boos and earning an earful from Moyes after the final whistle.

Villa boss Unai Emery said: “When they scored the plan changed and in the second half we did better than in the first half.

“We created – not clear chances – but we were dominating and playing well. We dominated, scored the goal and tried to win the match. It’s a draw but the result is good for us.

“I’m very happy for Nicolo, hopefully we can keep him in this mood for the rest of the season.”