Russia says Ukraine launched drone attacks on final day of presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia says Ukraine launched drone attacks on final day of presidential vote

By Press Association
Photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov’s telegram channel on March 16 shows broken and burned cars after shelling from the Ukrainian side in Belgorod, Russia (AP Images)
Photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov’s telegram channel on March 16 shows broken and burned cars after shelling from the Ukrainian side in Belgorod, Russia (AP Images)

Ukraine launched a new wave of attacks inside Russian territory, according to local officials, as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule for another six years.

Authorities said at least two people were killed, including a teenager.

They also said that a drone fell on a refinery in the Krasnodar region, sparking a blaze that was extinguished a few hours later.

Russia Ukraine
Photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shows emergency employees working by damaged and burned cars after shelling in Belgorod (AP Images)

A worker at the refinery died of a heart attack, officials said.

Refineries and oil terminals have been targets of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days, according to Russian officials, as part of stepped up assaults on Russian territory including long-range drone attacks and alleged incursions by Ukraine-based Russian proxies.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four in the Moscow region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a fifth drone, close to the capital’s Domodedovo airport, was downed on Sunday morning.

No casualties or damage were reported.

According to the Defence Ministry, two drones were shot down over the Kaluga region, just south of the Russian capital, and four in the Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow.

Russia Election
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the attacks as an attempt by Ukraine to frighten residents and derail Russia’s presidential election (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The attacks on the Yaroslavl region, which is located about 800 kilometres (500 miles) from the Ukrainian border, were some of the furthest launched by Ukraine so far.

More Ukrainian drones were downed over the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions that border Ukraine, and the southern Krasnodar region, the Defence Ministry said.

Shelling of Belgorod on Sunday morning killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded her father, while a second assault later in the day killed another man and wounded 11 others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Elsewhere, a drone strike at a military installation in Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria on Sunday destroyed a helicopter and ignited a fire, officials said.

The area’s pro-Russia authorities blamed the strike on Ukraine.

The Bureau for Reintegration Policies said in a statement that they didn’t “confirm any attack” on Transnistria, and described the reports as an “attempt to cause fear and panic in the region”.

There have been a series of Ukrainian drone raids over the past few days which Putin described as an attempt by Ukraine to frighten residents and derail Russia’s presidential election.

Russia Ukraine
Photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shows a damaged truck and a bus in Belgorod (AP Images)

“Those enemy strikes haven’t been and won’t be left unpunished,” he vowed during Friday’s meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

“I’m sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to that with even greater cohesion.”

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, wounding at least five people, the region’s Governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian military also said that 14 Russian drones had been shot down over the Odesa region Sunday, following a Russian ballistic missile assault on the southern port city Friday that killed at least 21 people.