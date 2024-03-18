Hamstring injury rules Lionel Messi out of Argentina friendlies

Lionel Messi will not be available for Argentina in their upcoming international friendly double-header due to injury.

In a statement posted on their official X page, Argentina confirmed that the forward would not be in the squad after sustaining a “minor” injury to his hamstring.

Messi sustained the injury playing for Inter Miami during their Concacaf Champions Cup clash against Nashville.

The 36-year-old scored in the 23rd minute of his side’s 3-1 victory over their MLS rivals on Thursday, but was replaced five minutes after the break and was not in the squad for their subsequent league meeting against DC United on Saturday.

Argentina are due to play two friendlies this month, starting with El Salvador on Saturday before playing Costa Rica on next Wednesday.