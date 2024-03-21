German parliament welcomes its first deaf legislator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German parliament welcomes its first deaf legislator

By Press Association
Heike Heubach, front centre, the first deaf member of the Bundestag, at the start of a meeting of the German federal parliament at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
The German parliament has welcomed its first deaf legislator, who took her place in a moment that the house’s speaker described as historic.

Heike Heubach, 44, narrowly missed out on a seat in parliament’s lower house, or Bundestag, in Germany’s 2021 election.

But she joined the house this week as the replacement for Uli Grotsch, a fellow member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats from Bavaria, who took a newly created job as an independent commissioner for police issues.

Ms Heubach, who has a background as an industrial manager, was welcomed with applause and with raised, waving hands by her fellow legislators.

“Today we are actually writing history, if I may say so,” speaker Barbel Bas told parliament.

“We have the first deaf lawmaker who will work here for her constituency.”

A sign language interpreter stood next to the podium to interpret for Ms Heubach when she initially took a place in the front row, German news agency dpa reported.

She later moved to a row further back, with two interpreters sitting in front of her to convey speeches.

Ms Heubach will have a fixed place in the plenary hall, unlike most other legislators, according to the Bundestag’s administration, with interpreters located near her to interpret speeches and her questions.

When she makes speeches herself, an interpreter with a microphone will have a place next to the Bundestag’s stenographers to interpret for other legislators.