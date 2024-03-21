Police investigate two deaths after recapturing white supremacist inmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate two deaths after recapturing white supremacist inmate

By Press Association
Skylar Meade is back in custody (City of Boise/AP)
Police arrested a prison gang member and an accomplice who escaped following an attack on prison officers at a Boise hospital in the US state of Idaho, with investigators looking into whether they committed two killings while on the run.

Skylar Meade, the escaped inmate, and Nicholas Umphenour, the man who police say shot two prison officers early on Wednesday to break Meade out of custody, were arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls, about 130 miles from where they escaped.

Authorities said during a news conference that they were investigating two homicides in Nez Perce and Clearwater counties, where the 2020 Honda Civic the duo were seen fleeing in was later found.

Police found shackles at the scene of one of the killings and “that’s one of the ways we tied them together”, Idaho State Police Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley said.

Meade, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 for shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase.

Nicholas Umphenour is suspected as helping in the escape (Boise Police Department/AP)

Umphenour was released from the same prison in January, and had at times been housed with Meade at times, authorities said.

Authorities said they were alerted of the attack at 2.15am as Idaho Department of Corrections officers prepared to bring Meade back to prison from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Centre in Boise, where they had taken him after he injured himself, officials said.

Meade had been imprisoned at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, about 12 miles south of Boise.

Police said Nicholas Umphenour is suspected of shooting two corrections officers during Wednesday’s ambush in the ambulance bay at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Centre.

A warrant with a two million US dollar bond has been issued for his arrest on two charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape, police said.

Officials described Meade as a white supremacist gang member.

Meade was sentenced to 20 years in 2017 for shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase.

Three prison officers were shot and wounded during the attack — two allegedly by Umphenour and one by responding police.

One officer shot by the suspect was in critical but stable condition, police said, while the second wounded officer had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third injured corrections officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a responding officer, incorrectly believing the gunman was still in the emergency room and seeing an armed person near the entrance, opened fire.

Department of Correction director Josh Tewalt said one guard had been released from the hospital, and the other two are stable and improving.

“This brazen, violent, and apparently coordinated attack on Idaho Department of Corrections personnel, to facilitate an escape of a dangerous inmate, was carried out right in front of the Emergency Department, where people come for medical help, often in the direst circumstances,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in a written statement.

The Aryan Knights formed in the mid-1990s in Idaho’s prison system to organize criminal activity for a select group of white people in custody, as well as outside prison walls, according to the US attorney’s office in the district of Idaho.

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Centre in Boise, Idaho (Sarah A Millar/AP)

In 2021, a man described as a leader in the group was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a plot to traffic drugs behind bars and use violence to collect unpaid debts.

In a court filing ahead of Harlan Hale’s sentencing, federal prosecutors described the Aryan Knights as a “scourge” within the state’s prison system that drains its resources.

“The hate-fueled gang engages in many types of criminal activity and casts shadows of intimidation, addiction, and violence over prison life,” prosecutors wrote.

In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League counted 75 different white supremacist prison gangs in federal or local facilities in at least 38 states.

The ADL said two of the largest such groups, the Aryan Circle and Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, had at least 1,500 members.

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow for the ADL’s Center on Extremism, estimates that the Aryan Knights has approximately 150 members behind bars and roughly 100 more on the streets.

He said it operates in other states, including Washington and Oregon.

“With all white supremacist prison gangs, the ideology takes a backseat to the organised crime. That’s just a given,” he said.

“They use that as a sort of a glue to help keep them together and help keep them loyal to the gang.”