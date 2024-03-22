Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega star in Beetlejuice sequel trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega star in Beetlejuice sequel trailer

By Press Association
Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega star in Beetlejuice sequel trailer (Ian West/PA)
The first-look trailer of Tim Burton’s highly-anticipated sequel of Beetlejuice stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega.

A long-awaited follow-up to the 1988 comedy, about a ghost who is recruited to help haunt a house, the new instalment titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees US director Burton back in the director’s chair and is set for release on September 6.

Keaton reprises his role as the ghoulish title character, alongside Ryder and Catherine O’Hara who return as Lydia and Delia Deetz – while Wednesday star Ortega joins the family as newcomer Astrid Deetz.

Monica Bellucci, the off-screen partner of Burton, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux also join the sequel in new roles.

It is billed as three generations of the Deetz family returning home to Winter Rive after an “unexpected family tragedy”.

“Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened,” the summary states.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

The original Beetlejuice followed a deceased couple attempting to haunt the Deetz family out of their new home with the assistance of eccentric ghost Beetlejuice.

Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis starred as the Maitland’s while Jeffrey Jones, O’Hara and Ryder made up the Deetz family.

After its release, the film developed a cult following and later became a hit musical on Broadway.

The sequel was written by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on the characters from Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.