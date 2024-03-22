Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fears

By Press Association
Antony Blinken will continue to push for a ceasefire (Pool via AP)
Antony Blinken will continue to push for a ceasefire (Pool via AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel for what are expected to be fractious talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Gaza as public differences over the conflict have intensified.

Mr Blinken said he will share alternatives to Israel’s planned ground assault into the southern Gaza town of Rafah when he meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.

On Thursday, Mr Blinken and Arab leaders discussed efforts towards a ceasefire and ideas for Gaza’s post-conflict future.

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday on a US-sponsored resolution declaring “the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war.

It also supports diplomatic efforts to secure a “ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages” and emphasises “the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip”.

So little food has been allowed into Gaza that up to 60% of children under five are now malnourished, compared with fewer than 1% before the war began, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Smoke rises in Gaza
Tens of thousands of people have died in the Israeli offensive (AP)

The health ministry in Gaza raised the territory’s death toll to nearly 32,000 Palestinians.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people in the surprise October 7 attack out of Gaza that triggered the war, and abducted another 250 people.

Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 people hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.

Gaza wreckage
Members of the Al-Rabaya family break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan outside their destroyed home by the Israeli airstrikes in Rafah (AP)

Mr Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv for the final stop in his sixth urgent diplomatic mission to the Middle East, where he is expected to hold meetings with Netanyahu and his war cabinet aimed at convincing them not to proceed with plans for a large-scale military offensive in the southern city of Rafah that many fear could make an already disastrous humanitarian crisis in Gaza even worse.

Mr Blinken said on Thursday in Cairo: “A major military operation in Rafah would be a mistake, something we don’t support.

“And, it’s also not necessary to deal with Hamas, which is necessary.”

Instead, Mr Blinken will present Mr Netanyahu with alternatives for dealing with Hamas in Rafah in discussions that will continue next week when Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and a separate delegation of senior Israeli officials visit Washington.

Mr Netanyahu agreed to send the delegation in a Monday phone call with US President Joe Biden – their first conversation in a month amid the widening divisions.