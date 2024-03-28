Sheryl Crow says creating albums are a waste of time and money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Sheryl Crow says creating albums are a waste of time and money

By Press Association
Sheryl Crow spoke to Red magazine for its March issue (PA)
American musician Sheryl Crow has said that creating albums are “a waste of time and money” because “people don’t listen to records as a full body of work”.

The singer, 62, known for hits including All I Wanna Do and If It Makes You Happy, will release her new album Evolution, on March 29.

Crow, who described her latest offering as a “compilation of new songs”, told a US publication in 2019 that her studio album Threads would be her “last full artistic statement” because “you can spend a lot of time and emotion” making albums only to have people not listen to them.

Speaking to Red magazine for its May issue, she said: “I still think (creating albums) is a waste of time and money!

Sheryl Crow on the Pyramid Stage on the third day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2019
“People don’t listen to records as a full body of work, but I had all these songs that felt very timely…

“So, I thought, ‘Okay, I’m not going to make a conventional album, thinking about the beginning, middle and end.’

“Instead, it’s a compilation of new songs.’”

Discussing how she got into music, Crow said: “It was what I went to when all my friends started drinking and smoking pot and I felt left out.

“It was an identity crutch, and when it came time to figure out what I wanted to be, music was the thing I was good at.”

Elton John Party – Los Angeles
Sheryl Crow’s new album is called Evolution (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on the moment she got noticed, she added: “I was singing in a bar when a producer came in and asked me to sing on a commercial.

“It was the first time somebody said, ‘I think you’re good, and I’m going to help you utilise what you do and you’re going to get paid for it.’”

The singer also discussed life with her two adopted sons Wyatt and Levi and said: “They’ve changed my life in every possible way…

“It put everything in perspective and made it super easy to say no to things, because there’s not enough money in the world to make me uproot my kids or miss out on time with them.”

The May 2024 issue of Red is now on sale.