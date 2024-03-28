Portraits of Alexei Navalny unveiled next to Soviet soldier monument in Vienna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portraits of Alexei Navalny unveiled next to Soviet soldier monument in Vienna

By Press Association
A picture of Alexei Navalny on a mural in Vienna, Austria (Philipp-Moritz Jenne/AP)
Two large portraits of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been spray painted behind a monument to Soviet soldiers in Vienna.

The portraits were completed on Wednesday on the wall , which was already painted in Ukraine’s blue and yellow national colours after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The wall belongs to the Palais Schwarzenberg, owned by the noble family of former Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg, who died in November.

Austrian graffiti duo Joel Gamnou paints a picture of Alexei Navalny on a wall in Vienna, Austria (Philipp-Moritz Jenne/AP)

The monument portraying a Soviet soldier was built after Soviet troops took Vienna in 1945.

Austria, which was annexed by Nazi Germany in 1938, was divided into occupation zones until the country was granted full sovereignty in 1955.

“The monument commemorates victims of dictatorship and Mr Navalny is an obvious victim of dictatorship,” Maximillian Schaffgotsch of the Schwarzenberg family foundation told the Austria Press Agency.

Mr Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption in Russia and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as president Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died on February 16 in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

Officials said he died of natural causes.

The portraits sit behind a monument to Soviet soldiers  (Philipp-Moritz Jenne/AP)

The portraits were painted by the Austrian graffiti duo Joel Gamnou.

Jonathan Gamperl, one half of the duo, said “so far we have only gotten positive feedback.”

KSORS, a group described by Austrian media as being close to the Russian Embassy, complained in a Facebook post that the wall behind the monument to Soviet soldiers is being “misused for political purposes”.

An improvised memorial to Mr Navalny opposite the embassy has been removed twice in the last two weeks.

Vienna prosecutors are considering whether to open an investigation into those incidents, APA reported.