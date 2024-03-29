American Pie star Jason Biggs recalls hiding alcohol addiction from his wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American Pie star Jason Biggs recalls hiding alcohol addiction from his wife

By Press Association
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen (Stefan Jeremiah/PA)
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen (Stefan Jeremiah/PA)

US actor Jason Biggs has revealed he used to hide his alcohol addiction from his wife.

The American Pie star, who married actress Jenny Mollen in 2008, admitted on her podcast All The Fails that he continued to drink alcohol while attending counselling.

“I’m going to therapy and I’m working on things, but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, and drinking it and then driving home,” Biggs said.

Mollen, who starred in My Best Friend’s Girl alongside Biggs in 2008, appeared shocked at the revelations.

“I was married to this guy? These are the things that shock me, how did I not notice?” the 44-year-old asked.

Biggs continued: “I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things.

“It was all science, I had it figured out to a T but not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you.”

The 45-year-old said Mollen just “didn’t know how to look for it”, adding: “I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time, all the time.”

Mollen said: “Wow, I had no idea.”

Biggs, who played Jim Levenstein in the American Pie franchise alongside Eugene Levy and Alyson Hannigan, celebrated being one year of being sober in 2018 on Instagram.

“I first tried to get sober over five years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he said at the time.

“Turns out this shit is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Biggs and Mollen share two children together.