Home News World

In Pictures: Millions join Easter Sunday celebrations around the world

By Press Association
St Peter’s Square at the Vatican is filled with worshippers for Easter Sunday Mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Despite concerns around his health, Pope Francis was on good form to lead celebrations across the world on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis
Tens of thousands of worshippers packed into St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sunday as the Pope led Easter Sunday Mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Vatican Pope Easter
Francis had pulled out of events in the run-up to Easter, hoping to conserve his energy for one of the biggest celebrations in the Christian calendar (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Woman in prayer
A woman prays in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, which was decorated with thousands of spring flowers (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Easter Sunday celebrations
In Tudela, northern Spain, a young girl, secured by a harness, floats in the air during the Easter Sunday ceremony ‘Descent of the Angel’ (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Spain Holy Week
Nadie Pardo was chosen for the role in the Tudela ceremony, which is a key part of Holy Week (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
India Easter
In West Bengal, India, a young girl lights a candle as Christian families remember their loved ones and put flowers on their graves early on Easter Sunday (Bikas Das/AP)
Pakistan Easter
Pakistani Christians hold candles as they attend midnight Easter Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Karachi (Fareed Khan/AP)
Israel Easter Sunday
In the Old City of Jerusalem, Easter Sunday Mass took place at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead (Leo Correa/AP)
Israel Easter Sunday
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, led Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (Leo Correa/AP)
Israel Easter Sunday
Pierbattista Pizzaballa kisses the Stone of Unction, which is traditionally claimed as the stone where Jesus’s body was prepared for burial (Leo Correa/AP)