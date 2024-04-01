Leeds leave it late to see off Hull and climb into Championship top two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds leave it late to see off Hull and climb into Championship top two

By Press Association
Leeds celebrate victory over Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)
Crysencio Summerville and Dan James struck two late goals as Leeds beat Hull 3-1 at Elland Road to climb back into the Sky Bet Championship’s top two.

Summerville picked himself up after being bundled over in the box to convert from the spot in the 88th minute and James fired home from fully 40 yards with visiting goalkeeper Ryan Allsop stranded in the closing moments.

The win extended Leeds’ unbeaten home run to 20 matches this season, left them unbeaten in the league in 2024 and lifted them up to second above Leicester in the table.

Sam Byram had headed Leeds into an early lead before Fabio Carvalho struck a deserved equaliser for Hull, who will feel aggrieved to have left West Yorkshire empty-handed after another impressive away display.

After a minute’s applause before kick-off in tribute to Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight – both killed in Istanbul before a UEFA Cup game against Galatasaray in 2000 – the home side went straight on the offensive.

Archie Gray lashed an angled drive over the crossbar before Byram gave Leeds a ninth-minute lead.

Georginio Rutter’s jinking run from deep scattered Hull’s defence and when Crysencio Summerville’s shot was parried by Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, Byram charged in to head home the rebound.

Hull enjoyed a fair share of possession without troubling home goalkeeper Illan Meslier before Patrick Bamford should have doubled Leeds’ advantage.

Sam Byram headed Leeds ahead in the ninth minute at Elland Road
Summerville burst into the box and his low cross from the left was inch-perfect, but Bamford scooped the ball over the crossbar from close in.

Leeds were made to pay for that miss in the 34th minute. Hull midfielder Tyler Morton darted on to a loose ball and his cross from the left was buried by Liverpool loanee Carvalho.

Allsop made two point-blank saves to deny Rutter in quick succession just before the break, but Hull had looked the better side for long spells in the first half.

The Tigers threatened twice more early in the second period when Jaden Philogene and Abdulkadir Omur fired shots from the edge of the area inches wide.

Fabio Carvalho celebrates his first-half equaliser for Hull
The visitors maintained their level, which had seen them win at both Leicester and Southampton this season, as Leeds tried to build some momentum.

Gray went tumbling in the box under Jean Michael Seri’s challenge and home fans were furious as referee Josh Smith was unmoved.

Mateo Joseph, a 72nd-minute replacement for Bamford, struck a post following Junior Firpo’s cut-back and Hull centre-half Alfie Jones’ well-timed tackle denied Dan James a clear run on goal.

With Leeds appearing to be running out of time in their bid to climb back into an automatic promotion slot, Summerville came to their rescue.

The Dutch winger was brought down by Regan Slater and after arguing with Leeds substitute Joel Piroe over who would take the penalty, he made no mistake from the spot.

Hull poured forward in search of an equaliser and when the ball was cleared to James, the Wales winger saw Allsop off his goal-line and rifled a shot into an empty net.