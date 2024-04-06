Earthquake aftershocks halt demolition of leaning building in Taiwan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Earthquake aftershocks halt demolition of leaning building in Taiwan

By Press Association
A building is seen partially collapsed, two days after a powerful earthquake struck the city, in Hualien, eastern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
A building is seen partially collapsed, two days after a powerful earthquake struck the city, in Hualien, eastern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The demolition of a building that is leaning precariously after an earthquake in Taiwan has been halted because of aftershocks that made it lean even more, media reports said.

The red building, about 10 storeys tall and inclined over a street in the city of Hualien, has become a lasting image from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that also buried people under boulders at nearby Taroko National Park, a popular hiking destination about 25 kilometres (15 miles) north west of Hualien.

The death toll rose to 13 after a third victim was found on the park’s Shakadang Trail.

A building damaged by a powerful earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan
A building damaged by a powerful earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP)

Six other people are still missing, including three on the same trail.

More than 400 people remain stranded three days after the quake in locations cut off by damage.

Most are at a hotel in Taroko park.

Hundreds of aftershocks have struck the area since the Wednesday morning quake off Taiwan’s east coast, including a magnitude-5.2 earthquake shortly before noon on Saturday.

Survivors have told harrowing tales of rocks tumbling on to roads, trapping them in tunnels until rescuers arrived to free them.

The relatively low number of deaths from the powerful quake has been attributed to strict construction standards and widespread public education campaigns on the earthquake-prone island.

Rocks on the road at the entrance of Taroko National Park in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan
Rocks on the road at the entrance of Taroko National Park in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The quake was the strongest to hit Taiwan since a magnitude-7.7 earthquake in 1999 that killed 2,400 people.

Rescuers were planning to bring in heavy equipment to try to recover two bodies pinned under boulders on the Shakadang Trail.

The three dead and three missing on the trail include a family of five.

Search and recovery work had been called off on Friday afternoon because of aftershocks.

In Hualien, a city official said that experts would discuss how to proceed with the demolition of the leaning building.

Offerings were made at a ceremony before the demolition began the previous day.