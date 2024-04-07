Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd welcome Kristen Wiig into SNL ‘five timers’ club

Ryan Gosling and Paul Rudd were among the Hollywood stars who made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live (SNL) to welcome actress Kristen Wiig into the “five timers club” for hosts.

The Bridesmaids star and former SNL cast member, 50, marked her fifth time fronting the hit US sketch show on Saturday, having previously hit the stage in 2013, 2016 and twice in 2020.

As part of her opening monologue, a number of former celebrity hosts including Matt Damon, Jon Hamm and Martin Short made an appearance to gift her a special “five timers” jacket, despite them having not matched her feat.

Kristen Wiig's five-timers monologue!

Stepping out in a black corset top and trousers, Wiig told the audience: “I’m so happy to be back and I’m so excited as its my fifth time hosting, so I’m officially in the five timers club.”

“As a former cast member, it is very special being a five timer,” Wiig added before Ant-Man star and fellow five-time SNL host Rudd interrupted her.

Donning a navy robe which had a number five emblazoned on the front in gold, he said: “Aren’t you excited, you’re getting your five timers jacket, look at mine.”

Jason Bourne star Damon, 53, was next to appear from the studio audience to tell her he was a “big fan” who grew up watching her on SNL, which confused her as she is younger than the actor.

She then asked why he had on a “five timers” jacket when he has only hosted twice, to which he said: “(SNL creator) Lorne (Michaels) said the first time I hosted was so good it accounted for three.

“And then second time not quite as good that only counted for two but by my math, that’s five baby.”

Wiig responded: “Okay well that doesn’t really seem fair, I’ve hosted five times, I’ve earned this, I mean doesn’t this jacket have any meaning anymore?”

The camera then turned to show Hamm, Short, Fred Armisen and Will Forte all wearing the jacket and they argued that collectively they had hosted at least five times.

Thank you, @raye, Paul Rudd, Paula Pell, Matt Damon, Fred Armisen, @OrvilleIV, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Ryan Gosling, and Kaia Gerber! Goodnight!

The stars all joined together to serenade Wiig with a song which sang her praises but got distracted by the appearance of Barbie star Gosling, who has only hosted twice but was wearing the jacket.

Gosling then gifted Wiig her own “five timers” jacket to official welcome her into the club.

Elsewhere in the show, British singer songwriter Raye made her SNL debut after making history at the Brit Awards earlier this year when she secured six gongs – the most awards by an artist in a single year.

Model Kaia Gerber also made a surprise appearance alongside Wiig in a movie trailer sketch about a horror film about Pilates.