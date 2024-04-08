Real Madrid keen to close Bernabeu roof for Manchester City clash

Real Madrid have asked for permission to close the Bernabeu Stadium’s new retractable roof for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with holders Manchester City.

It is thought the record 14-time winners of the competition hope playing under the optional covering of their newly-redeveloped arena can enhance the atmosphere and make it more intimidating for the visitors.

The PA news agency understands Real have approached organisers UEFA with the request and the European governing body will consider it, in collaboration with the referee, on the morning of the quarter-final first-leg encounter.

Some Real players have also been urging supporters to wear the club’s traditional white in the build-up to add a further strong visual element to the environment at the 81,000-capacity stadium.

Real previously had the roof closed for their last-16 second leg against Leipzig last month.

If a decision is made to close the roof, it will remain closed for the entire match. City are not thought to have any influence in the matter.