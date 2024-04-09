US senators urge release of British-Russian dissident on anniversary of jailing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US senators urge release of British-Russian dissident on anniversary of jailing

By Press Association
Vladimir Kara-Murza gestures while standing in a defendants’ cage at the Moscow City Court on July 31, 2023 (AP)

Members of the US Congress have called for the immediate release of Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza as they marked the second anniversary of his imprisonment.

“The bottom line is that Vladimir Kara-Murza will not be forgotten,” Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at an event on Capitol Hill. “We are going to work to set him free and to set Russia free.”

Dual Russian-British citizen Mr Kara-Murza, a journalist and opposition activist, was jailed in April 2022 and convicted of treason last year for denouncing the war in Ukraine.

He is serving 25 years, the stiffest sentence handed down to a Kremlin critic in modern Russia. He is among a growing number of dissidents held in increasingly severe conditions under President Vladimir Putin’s political crackdown.

Congress Russian Prisoner
Sen Ben Cardin, left, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen Chris Coons, and James Roscoe, deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Washington, listen as Evgenia Kara-Murza speaks about her husband (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Sen Cardin was joined by a bipartisan group of members from both the House and Senate, seeking to increase the pressure not only on Russian authorities to force the release of Mr Kara-Murza, but to ensure that the Biden administration continues working to force his release as the US has done in previous cases of Russian political prisoners.

Sen Jim Risch, the top Republican on the committee, renewed his call on Tuesday for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Mr Kara-Murza as a “wrongfully detained person”, an appointment that would help elevate his case and provide resources to his family in America as they fight for his release.

The charges against him stem from a March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he was critical of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Kara-Murza, who twice survived poisonings that he blamed on Russian authorities, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Mr Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Mr Kara-Murza’s wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, who lives in the US with their three children, joined politicians at the event in pleading for her husband’s release.

“I want to thank each and every one of you here for joining with me in my fight, not just for Vladimir’s freedom, but truly for his life,” she told the crowd.

Ms Kara-Murza has said her husband has spent months in solitary confinement, a punishment that has become common for Kremlin critics and is widely viewed as designed to put additional pressure on them.

Most recently, Mr Kara-Murza had been held in a penal colony in the Omsk region, though his supporters said in late January that he apparently was no longer there.