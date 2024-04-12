Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against Drake over concert deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against Drake over concert deaths

By Press Association
A judge has dismissed lawsuits filed against Drake over concert deaths (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Hip-hop artist Drake has been dismissed from a lawsuit over the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston in which 10 people were killed, a judge has ruled.

Drake was a special guest of rap superstar Travis Scott, who had headlined the festival. He performed with Scott at the end of the concert on November 5 2021, as the crowd surged and attendees were packed so tightly many could not breathe or move their arms or legs.

Authorities and festival organisers were trying to shut down the show.

The families of the 10 people who died during the concert, as well as hundreds who were injured, sued Drake, Scott and Live Nation — the festival’s promoter — as well as dozens of other individuals and entities.

Many of those who were sued, including Drake and Scott, asked state District Judge Kristen Hawkins to dismiss the lawsuits against them. On Wednesday, Ms Hawkins dismissed Drake from the case in a brief order.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 2
Travis Scott (PA)

Lawyers for Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, had argued during a court hearing on April 1 in Houston that he was not involved in putting the concert together so was not liable for the deaths and injuries that had occurred.

During a deposition he gave in November in Toronto, the Canadian rapper said in the moments before he took the stage, no one told him that people in the crowd were suffering cardiac arrests or other injuries. He said when he was on stage, the crowd looked like a blur and he could not make out any details.

In the deposition, Drake was shown a video that the youngest victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount, took as he sat on his father’s shoulders.

“Do you see the panic in those people’s eyes?” an attorney asked Drake about the video.

“I do, sir,” the rapper responded.

Later, when asked by an attorney for Ezra’s family about whether it would be important for him to hear from those who put the concert together about why Ezra died, Drake said: “I think I would want answers for what happened, yes.”

On Monday, Ms Hawkins dismissed seven companies and individual people who had been sued. But she denied motions to dismiss were filed by 10 other companies and individuals, including Apple Inc, which produced a livestream of the concert, and two companies associated with Scott.

Ms Hawkins was set to hear other motions to dismiss, including one related to Scott as an individual, on Monday.

Following an investigation by Houston Police, no charges were filed against Scott.

A grand jury in June declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert. Police Chief Troy Finner declined to say what was the overall conclusion of his agency’s investigation.

In July, the police department made public its nearly 1,300-page investigative report in which festival workers highlighted problems and warned of possible deadly consequences.

Those killed, who ranged in age from nine to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

The first trial from the lawsuits is scheduled for May 6.

Some of the lawsuits have since been settled, including those filed by the families of four of the people killed during the concert.

The most recent settlement related to a person who was killed was announced in court filings on February 5, with lawyers for the family of 23-year-old Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña saying they had settled their case.