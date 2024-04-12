Driver rams stolen truck into Texas building after licence bid rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Driver rams stolen truck into Texas building after licence bid rejected

By Press Association
A stolen lorry crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office (Meredith Seaver /College Station Eagle via AP)
A Texas lorry driver has rammed a stolen truck into a building after his request to renew his commercial driver’s licence was rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others.

The driver identified as Clenard Parker, 42, was pulled out of the truck by authorities after smashing into the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office in the rural town of Brenham, outside Houston.

“It’s unfortunate that we are here gathered for a really senseless tragedy,” Brenham Mayor Atwood Kenjura said.

After crashing into the building the first time, he had backed up with the intention of doing it again before he was detained, Mr Kenjura said.

“This deliberate, heinous act is a reminder of the dangerous work done by our law enforcement and licensing agencies that work to provide public safety and services,” Republican state senator Lois Kolkhorst said.

Building-Crash-Texas
Police are investigating the incident in Brenham (Meredith Seaver /College Station Eagle via AP)

Of those injured, two people were flown to CHI St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan, one was flown to Memorial Hermann in Houston and three people were taken to Baylor Scott and White in Brenham but have since been released.

Eight people were treated on the scene. Ms Kolkhorst said in the statement that no DPS staff suffered serious injuries and one staff member was trapped “for a period of time” in the building.

Texas DPS officials said in a social media post on X that the crash happened at the agency’s office in Brenham, about 75 miles west of Houston and requested people avoid the area to clear the way for responding medical personnel.

Building-Crash-Texas
One person was killed and 13 injured (Meredith Seaver /College Station Eagle via AP)

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and there is no further threat, DPS officials said.

Images from the scene showed a large, red lorry hauling material on a flatbed in the car park of the building.

The front end of the 18-wheeler was damaged and covered with debris from the front doors of the office. Debris was also scattered near a gaping hole in the entrance.

The Texas DPS is a sprawling agency and one of the largest state law enforcement operations in the country.

It includes troopers who are a central part of a massive border security operation on the US-Mexico border as well as the Texas Rangers, the state’s top criminal investigators but the department also has offices across the state that issue driver’s licences.