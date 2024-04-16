Ukraine president signs law to boost conscription to fend off Russian aggression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine president signs law to boost conscription to fend off Russian aggression

By Press Association
A Ukrainian serviceman in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Alex Babenko/AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Alex Babenko/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a controversial law, days after it was passed by parliament, potentially helping Kyiv to boost conscription to replenish depleted forces to fend off Russia’s continued aggression.

The mobilisation law, published on Ukraine’s parliamentary website, is expected to take effect in a month and make it easier to identify every draft-eligible man in the country.

Many have dodged conscription by avoiding contact with authorities.

A residential building is heavily damaged following a Russian air strike in Lukiantsi, Kharkiv region, Ukraine
A residential building is heavily damaged following a Russian air strike in Lukiantsi, Kharkiv region, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The law also provides soldiers with incentives, such as cash bonuses or money towards buying a house or car, which according to analysts Ukraine cannot afford.

Ukraine has been struggling to fend off the Russian advance.

Since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Russia has captured nearly a quarter of Ukraine, which is outnumbered, outgunned and in desperate need of more troops and ammunition, as doubt increases about Western military aid.

The signed law was watered down from its original draft.

It did not include a provision that would rotate out troops who had served 36 months of combat.

Authorities said a separate Bill on demobilisation and rotation would be prepared in the coming months.

But the delay caused public outrage among Ukrainians whose relatives have been fighting without breaks for two years.

Exhausted soldiers have no means of taking a break from frontline work because of the current scale and intensity of the war.

Olga, 79, looks though the window of a car as trees are reflected during her evacuation after her house was heavily damaged by a Russian air strike in Lukiantsi, Kharkiv region, Ukraine
Olga, 79, looks though the window of a car as trees are reflected during her evacuation after her house was heavily damaged by a Russian air strike in Lukiantsi (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukraine already suffers from a lack of trained soldiers capable of fighting, and demobilising soldiers on the front lines now would deprive its forces of the most capable fighters.

In December, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine’s military wanted to mobilise up to 500,000 more troops.

Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has since conducted an audit of the military and said soldiers could be rotated from the rear to the front line.

The number was revised but has not been disclosed.