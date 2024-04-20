Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles of Dead Poets Society star in Taylor Swift video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles of Dead Poets Society star in Taylor Swift video

By Press Association
(Republic Records via AP)
(Republic Records via AP)

The new music video for Taylor Swift’s lead single Fortnight stars US actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from the classic film Dead Poets Society, which was released in 1989 – the number for which Swift has a special affinity.

The US pop superstar surprised her fans on Friday by releasing a secret “double album” instalment of her new record The Tortured Poets Department, which appears to be filled with references to her recent romances.

A day after the first 16-song album dropped and the 15-song The Anthology record was released, Swift unveiled the first music video for her single featuring US rapper and singer Post Malone.

In the video, Hawke and Charles appear as Swift is strapped to an electrotherapy chair, appearing to analyse her results.

Swift wrote on social media, “I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).”

Hawke starred as Todd Anderson in the 1989 Oscar-winning film Dead Poets Society, alongside Charles as Knox Overstreet, with the cast also including late acting great Robin Williams as John Keating.

1989 is the fifth studio album from Swift and also marks the year she was born.

Swift said: “When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music.

“Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another.

“For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.”

The video features a black dog aimlessly walking on set, which could be a reference to her track The Black Dog.

Swift said that Post Malone “blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero”, and she also praised “unfathomably brilliant” cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and her team of “dream collaborators”.

Fans have also speculated that Swift references British pop star Harry Styles in the new music video.

In the video, she and Post Malone lay on paper, which forms an outline of a face similar to a rocky beach scene in Swfit’s music video for Style.