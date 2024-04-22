Papua New Guinea leader takes offence as Biden implies cannibals ate his uncle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Papua New Guinea leader takes offence as Biden implies cannibals ate his uncle

By Press Association
Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape appeared to take offence at the comments (AP)
Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape appeared to take offence at the comments (AP)

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has accused Joe Biden of disparaging the South Pacific island nation by implying that an uncle of the US President had been eaten by “cannibals” there during the Second World War.

Mr Biden’s comments offended a key strategic ally as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

The US President spoke at a Pennsylvania war memorial last week about his US Army Air Corps aviator uncle Ambrose Finnegan, who was shot down over Papua New Guinea, which saw heavy fighting during the war.

“They never found the body because there used to be — there were a lot of cannibals for real in that part of New Guinea,” Mr Biden said, referring to the country’s main island.

Mr Marape said Mr Biden “appeared to imply his uncle was eaten by cannibals”.

In a statement, he added: “President Biden’s remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labelled as such.”

“World War Two was not the doing of my people; however, they were needlessly dragged into a conflict that was not their doing,” Mr Marape added.

The rift comes as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began a visit on Monday to Papua New Guinea, Australia’s nearest neighbour.

Mr Albanese and Mr Marape will commemorate strong defence ties between the two countries by walking part of a pivotal battle ground known as the Kokoda Track later this week.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden spoke about the disappearance of his uncle during the Second World War (AP)

“I’m very confident that PNG has no stronger partner than Australia and our defence and security ties have never been stronger,” Mr Albanese told reporters before departing Australia.

The US Embassy in Port Moresby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Marape’s statement was released on the same day he met China’s foreign minister Wang Yi in Port Moresby to discuss building closer relations.

Papua New Guinea’s leader also called on the US to find its war dead in Papua New Guinea’s jungles and to clean up the wreckage of war.

“The remains of World War Two lie scattered all over PNG, including the plane that carried President Biden’s uncle,” Mr Marape said.

“Perhaps, given President Biden’s comments and the strong reaction from PNG and other parts of the world, it is time for the USA to find as many remains of World War Two in PNG as possible, including those of servicemen who lost their lives like Ambrose Finnegan,” he said.

“The theatres of war in PNG and Solomon Islands are many, and littered with the remains of World War Two including human remains, plane wrecks, ship wrecks, tunnels and bombs. Our people daily live with the fear of being killed by detonated bombs of World War Two,” Mr Marape added.