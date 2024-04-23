PEN America cancels literary awards after writers’ boycott over Israel-Hamas war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

PEN America cancels literary awards after writers’ boycott over Israel-Hamas war

By Press Association
PEN America cancels literary awards after writers’ boycott over Israel-Hamas war (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
PEN America cancels literary awards after writers’ boycott over Israel-Hamas war (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PEN America has cancelled its annual literary awards after dozens of nominated writers withdrew their work in protest over its response to the Israel-Hamas war.

The writers organisation, which is dedicated to protecting free expression, said of the 61 authors and translators nominated for a book award, 28 writers chose to withdraw their books from consideration.

It comes after renowned writers criticised PEN for an alleged lack of support for Palestinian writers in a series of open letters.

The award ceremony had been set to take place on April 29 at The Town Hall in New York City, but has now been cancelled.

Last month, esteemed authors including Naomi Klein and Michelle Alexander, signed an open letter claiming PEN had not launched “any substantial coordinated support” for the writers in Gaza or Palestinian speech broadly.

The letter also said PEN had “betrayed the organisation’s professed commitment to peace and equality for all, and to freedom and security for writers everywhere”.

PEN responded to the allegations, citing they “stand alongside the writers of Gaza”, had called for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated their expansion of support for Palestinian writers through a PEN emergency fund.

Announcing the decision that the literary awards were to be cancelled, PEN America’s literary programming chief officer Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf said: “We greatly respect that writers have followed their consciences, whether they chose to remain as nominees in their respective categories or not.

“We regret that this unprecedented situation has taken away the spotlight from the extraordinary work selected by esteemed, insightful and hard-working judges across all categories.

“As an organisation dedicated to freedom of expression and writers, our commitment to recognising and honouring outstanding authors and the literary community is steadfast.”

The estate of late US author Jean Stein also directed PEN America to donate the 75,000 dollar (£61,000) prize for the award in her name to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund – to honour the nine out of 10 nominated writers who withdrew their work for the award.

In a statement, Katrina Vanden Heuvel, Wendy Vanden Heuvel, and Bill Clegg, on behalf of the foundation and the literary estate of Jean Stein, said: “Jean Stein was a passionate advocate for Palestinian rights who published, supported, and celebrated Palestinian writers and visual artists.

“While she established the PEN America award in her name to bring attention to and provide meaningful support to writers of the highest literary achievement, we know she would have respected the stance and sacrifice of the writers who have withdrawn from contention this year.”